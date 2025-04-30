AIRLINK 160.28 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.61%)
Pakistan

Governor describes India as global terrorist

Recorder Report Published April 30, 2025 Updated April 30, 2025 07:09am

LAHORE: Labelling India as a global terrorist, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that foreign media has rejected the Pahalgam drama. “India’s own army has exposed the Pahalgam attack. Sending back innocent children who went for heart treatment without surgery is an inhumane move by India, I strongly condemn it,” the governor said, while talking to various delegations at the Governor House Lahore.

The governor said that the commander of the Pakistan Army know how to protect the country.

