Sindh govt decides to unify online taxi services under one system

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to unify all online taxi services operating in Karachi under a single system and expedite the launch of electric vehicle (EV) taxis.

An important meeting of the Transport and Mass Transit Department was held in Karachi, chaired by Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, specially attended by the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Investment and Public-Private Partnership, Qasim Naveed Qamar, along with Secretary Transport Asad Zamin and Managing Director of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Dayo.

The meeting reviewed the progress in establishing new Motor Vehicle Inspection Centers, as well as, the performance of the existing centers in Karachi. It also discussed various models for providing EV taxis to the public on easy instalments. Additionally, the meeting evaluated the initiative to provide scooters to working women and female students.

Speaking at the meeting, Sharjeel Inam stated that providing quality, safe and environment-friendly transportation facilities to the citizens of Karachi is the top priority of the Sindh government.

He stated that efforts are under way to bring Karachi’s taxi system under a single, integrated, and modern framework. All taxi services will be organised under one umbrella to ensure safe, standardised, and legally compliant facilities for passengers. This unified system will help improve fare regulation, service quality, and vehicle inspection standards.

