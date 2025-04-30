AIRLINK 160.28 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.61%)
Opinion Print 2025-04-30

PARTLY FACETIOUS: There is a need to divest the Brown Pope of at least one of his hats

Anjum Ibrahim Published 30 Apr, 2025 05:57am

“I do think that the presence of all national leaders, not only regional, be ensured in the assembly…”

“Nawaz Sharif has not yet deigned…”

“He isn’t well.”

“Well enough to travel to the UK, but not well enough to travel to Islamabad.”

“Remember Einstein.”

“Right, that insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results?”

“Nah, you can no longer accuse Nawaz Sharif of taking the same decision that didn’t pan out well for him again and again just so he could prove that he was right all along.”

“Why not?”

“Because, my friend, the ground situation has changed.”

“If you are referring to the votes, his party actually got…”

“Nope, I am referring to the fact that his brother is the prime minister, and he isn’t, I am referring to the fact that his heir is being constantly challenged by The Brown Pope….”

“I have it on good authority that the Brown Pope has laid down his arms…”

“But to show victory there is a need to divest the Brown Pope of at least one of his hats, I don’t think the Interior Ministry hat is negotiable but the hat worn by the Chairman of the Cricket Board…”

“I heard even Talal Chaudhary rejected that hat, the cricket team is at a place where no one wants to take the responsibility, T Chaudhary even agreed to work under the Brown Pope rather than…”

“I know one man who will accept that portfolio.”

“From which party?”

“What?”

“A regional party – in Sindh or in Balochistan, may accept…”

“How about The Maulana? I mean wouldn’t he be able to inspire the team and…and he can hold prayer meets….”

“Don’t be facetious…..that’s as out of the question as…as…as…”

“As was Brown Pope’s appointments, but anyway I have it on good authority that Greedy for Portfolios Samdhi will accept the chairman ship.”

“Ha ha ha, anyway, my suggestion is to get Nawaz Sharif and the Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless in the assembly…”

“One of them isn’t a member of that august house.”

“This is the land of the Pure – a decision that smacks of purity must prevail.”

“Dear Lord.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

