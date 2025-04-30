AIRLINK 160.28 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.61%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.58%)
CPHL 86.11 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.27%)
FCCL 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.77%)
FFL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.94%)
FLYNG 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.7%)
HUBC 137.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 68.92 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.69%)
OGDC 207.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.09%)
PACE 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.34%)
PAEL 43.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.1%)
PIAHCLA 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.9%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.43%)
PPL 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.97%)
PRL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.47%)
PTC 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.48%)
SEARL 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.03%)
SSGC 39.33 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (4.27%)
SYM 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.97%)
TELE 7.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
TRG 63.84 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.08%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
BR100 12,154 Increased By 88.7 (0.74%)
BR30 35,868 Increased By 101.3 (0.28%)
KSE100 114,872 Increased By 808.3 (0.71%)
KSE30 35,267 Increased By 233.5 (0.67%)
Apr 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-30

Wall Street choppy as markets juggle trade war news

Reuters Published 30 Apr, 2025 05:57am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes moved higher in volatile trading on Tuesday as a mixed bag of corporate earnings, soft economic data and fresh developments on the US-China trade front kept investors on the sidelines.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent predicted China could lose 10 million jobs quickly due to tariffs, but signaled progress on trade deals with other countries including Japan and India.

The world’s two largest economies have slapped tit-for-tat import tariffs on each other and uncertainty around the state of negotiations between the two has kept markets on edge.

There is still some optimism around “what will likely be deals with India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea”, but talks with China will likely be “the last pin to fall”, said Patriarch Organization CEO Eric Schiffer.

A day after US officials said the Trump administration will move to reduce the impact of automotive tariffs, shares of Ford were only marginally higher and Tesla fell 0.6%.

The blue-chip Dow got a boost as Honeywell jumped 5.4% on reporting a rise in adjusted profit for the first quarter. Paintmaker Sherwin-Williams gained 5% after its quarterly profit beat estimates.

However, General Motors fell 1.6% after the automaker pulled its annual forecast due to tariff uncertainty.

The day’s data releases also pointed to an increasingly murky economic outlook. The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index dropped to its lowest reading since May 2020, while job openings came in at 7.19 million in March, below estimates of 7.48 million.

“We’re just in this eye of the storm ... for a lot of investors, consumers, and business leaders wondering what the future looks like as potential tariffs kick in down the road,” said Matthew Stucky, chief portfolio manager at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management.

At 11:49 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 243.76 points, or 0.61%, to 40,471.35, the S&P 500 gained 13.75 points, or 0.25%, to 5,542.50 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 26.30 points, or 0.15%, to 17,392.44.

More economic data, including nonfarm payrolls, is expected this week, and results from many of the “Magnificent Seven” group of megacap stocks are also due, with investors hawk-eyed on any signs of tariff impact on their outlook.

All three major indexes remain down for the year, despite the S&P 500 logging its best winning streak since November on Monday.

HSBC became the latest brokerage to trim its year-end target for the S&P 500 index, cutting it to 5,600 from 6,700 earlier.

Wall Street Wall Street shares

Comments

200 characters

Wall Street choppy as markets juggle trade war news

IT sector: $700m new foreign investment pledges secured: PM

Reduced hydropower, costly fuels: Govt warns of potential hike in power bills

Kandhkot to third-party buyers: PPL seeks PD’s approval to redirect unutilised gas

Health, education and social protection: Govt’s current expenditure totals Rs637.749bn: FD

UAE, Kuwait urge Pakistan to exercise restraint

Team comprising over dozen Chinese companies arrives

ITO provisions and Section 4B: SC urged to harmonise definition of ‘income’

Countrywide slowdown in return submissions

ST payment: FBR fixes MRP of cement

OICCI seeks key tax reforms to increase tax-to-GDP ratio

Read more stories