AIRLINK 160.28 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.61%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.58%)
CPHL 86.11 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.27%)
FCCL 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.77%)
FFL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.94%)
FLYNG 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.7%)
HUBC 137.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 68.92 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.69%)
OGDC 207.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.09%)
PACE 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.34%)
PAEL 43.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.1%)
PIAHCLA 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.9%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.43%)
PPL 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.97%)
PRL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.47%)
PTC 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.48%)
SEARL 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.03%)
SSGC 39.33 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (4.27%)
SYM 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.97%)
TELE 7.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
TRG 63.84 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.08%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
BR100 12,154 Increased By 88.7 (0.74%)
BR30 35,868 Increased By 101.3 (0.28%)
KSE100 114,872 Increased By 808.3 (0.71%)
KSE30 35,267 Increased By 233.5 (0.67%)
Apr 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-30

China demand drives up copper prices ahead of national holiday

Reuters Published 30 Apr, 2025 05:57am

LONDON: Copper prices rose on Tuesday due to high demand from top consumer China ahead of its May holiday, concerns about tight nearby regional supply, and a stronger yuan currency.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.9% to $9,460 per metric ton in official open-outcry trading, but failed to break through resistance at its 50-day moving average of $9,489.

“We are seeing a trend of restocking in China in advance of the May Day holiday,” said Arthur Parish, an analyst at SP Angel. The mainland Chinese market is due to close from May 1 for a five-day Labour Day holiday.

The Yangshan copper premium, which reflects demand for copper imported into China, was last at $93 per ton, its highest price since December 2023.

This premium is up 6% since Friday, when official data showed a 32% weekly drop in copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange. These inventories are expected to show further decline in the next SHFE data due on Wednesday, said Alastair Munro, senior base metals strategist at broker Marex, who added that this topic would remain crucial in May.

“The restocking requirement was exacerbated after inventories were redirected from Asia into the US amid the tariff-fuelled jump in COMEX premiums,” Parish said. Copper inventories in COMEX-owned warehouses are up 40% so far this month as Washington continues its investigation on possible new US copper import tariffs, keeping the COMEX premium over the LME benchmark at an unusually high $1,443 per ton.

The spread between the LME cash copper and the three-month contract widened the premium to $30 a ton compared to a discount of $16.5 a week ago.

This premium reflects LME market positioning where one entity holds between 40% and 50% of the metal available to the market, said a trader.

Meanwhile, the surplus in the global copper market is expected to increase this year to 289,000 tons from last year’s 138,000 tons and to persist next year, according to the International Copper Study Group.

China’s yuan strengthened to a one-month high against the dollar on Tuesday, providing further support to Chinese buying activity. In other London metals, aluminium rose 1.2% to $2,462 a ton in official activity, zinc added 1.0% to $2,660, lead gained 0.3% to $1,972, tin climbed 0.7% to $32,250, and nickel fell 0.4% to $15,560.

