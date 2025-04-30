KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (April 29, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 114,872.18 High: 115,040.59 Low: 112,935.57 Net Change: 808.28 Volume (000): 185,491 Value (000): 22,386,466 Makt Cap (000) 3,466,470,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,465.71 NET CH (+) 285.92 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,449.00 NET CH (+) 103.27 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 33,104.88 NET CH (+) 188.07 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,302.81 NET CH (-) 169.52 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,230.70 NET CH (+) 131.90 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,916.30 NET CH (+) 102.85 ------------------------------------ As on: 29-April-2025 ====================================

