Markets Print 2025-04-30
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (April 29, 2025). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (April 29, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 114,872.18
High: 115,040.59
Low: 112,935.57
Net Change: 808.28
Volume (000): 185,491
Value (000): 22,386,466
Makt Cap (000) 3,466,470,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,465.71
NET CH (+) 285.92
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,449.00
NET CH (+) 103.27
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 33,104.88
NET CH (+) 188.07
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,302.81
NET CH (-) 169.52
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,230.70
NET CH (+) 131.90
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,916.30
NET CH (+) 102.85
------------------------------------
As on: 29-April-2025
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments