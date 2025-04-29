2025 Korea-Pakistan industrial collaboration event held

The Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) Karachi, in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Pakistan, Karachi Office, proudly hosted the highly successful Korea Pakistan Industrial Collaboration 2025 event on 29th Apr, 2025 at Hotel Marriott, Karachi.

The event served as a dynamic platform for fostering industrial cooperation, exploring new business opportunities, and strengthening the economic partnership between Korea and Pakistan.

The event brought together key stakeholders from both countries, including government officials, industry leaders, business executives, and experts from various sectors. The primary focus was on identifying and promoting collaboration in key industries with high growth potential, such as the automotive sector, medical devices, and information technology.

The formal proceedings began with an opening address by H.E. Yi Sung-ho, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Karachi, who emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral ties and promoting industrial collaboration between Korea and Pakistan.

H.E. Mr. Yi Sung-ho expressed his belief in the potential for both nations to amplify their bilateral trade and investment activities, particularly in Automobile Engineering, Medical Equipment & IT Sector.

Following the opening address, Mr. Farooq Afzal, Founding President of Diplomatic Forum International and Member of the Karachi Council on Foreign Relations, delivered his welcome remarks. Mr. Afzal highlighted the immense potential for Korean and Pakistani industries to collaborate and leverage their respective strengths for mutual economic growth and prosperity. He stated, this collaboration holds the key to unlocking new opportunities, driving innovation, and creating a win-win scenario for both our nations.

A key highlight of the event was the series of insightful presentations, which showcased specific opportunities for collaboration in high-growth sectors.

Mr. Aasif Hussein, General Manager Localization at Pak Suzuki, presented the company’s vision for the future of the automotive industry in Pakistan, with a focus on localization strategies. The presentation emphasized the potential for Korean automotive companies to partner with Pak Suzuki in developing the local automotive supply chain and enhancing technological capabilities.

Dr. Tasmia Abeer Billo, Member Executive Committee of the Health & Development Association of Pakistan (HDAP), provided an overview of Pakistan’s rapidly increasing medical device industry and highlighted the significant opportunities for strategic collaboration with Korean counterparts. The presentation underscored the potential for joint ventures, technology transfer, and investment in this critical sector.

Dr. Dabeer Khan, Director of Foreign Aid Projects, Government of Sindh, presented the exciting opportunities for Korean companies available at the IT Park in Karachi. He emphasized the government’s commitment to developing the IT sector and invited Korean IT companies to invest in and collaborate with Pakistani tech firms.

The Korea Pakistan Industrial Collaboration 2025 was a resounding success, achieving its objectives of promoting bilateral industrial cooperation and identifying concrete opportunities for collaboration. The event facilitated meaningful dialogue between Korean and Pakistani businesses, laying the foundation for future partnerships and investments.

Mr. Min Joon Ho, Director General of KOTRA Karachi, noted the vibrant participation and positive engagement from both Korean and Pakistani stakeholders, underscoring the significant potential for future collaboration.

He reaffirmed KOTRA’s unwavering commitment to facilitating business partnerships and helping companies from both nations capitalize on the opportunities identified through today’s event.

The participants expressed strong optimism about the future of Korea-Pakistan industrial cooperation and pledged to work together to translate the ideas and connections presented at the event into tangible business outcomes.

KOTRA Karachi and the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Pakistan, Karachi Office, reiterated their commitment to supporting and facilitating these collaborations