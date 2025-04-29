AIRLINK 160.28 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.61%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.58%)
CPHL 86.11 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.27%)
FCCL 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.77%)
FFL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.94%)
FLYNG 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.7%)
HUBC 137.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 68.92 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.69%)
OGDC 207.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.09%)
PACE 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.34%)
PAEL 43.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.1%)
PIAHCLA 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.9%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.43%)
PPL 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.97%)
PRL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.47%)
PTC 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.48%)
SEARL 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.03%)
SSGC 39.33 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (4.27%)
SYM 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.97%)
TELE 7.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
TRG 63.84 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.08%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
BR100 12,154 Increased By 88.7 (0.74%)
BR30 35,868 Increased By 101.3 (0.28%)
KSE100 114,872 Increased By 808.3 (0.71%)
KSE30 35,267 Increased By 233.5 (0.67%)
Apr 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine says Russian winter attacks halved gas output

AFP Published 29 Apr, 2025 07:24pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

KYIV: Ukraine lost almost half its domestic gas production during the winter due to Russian attacks, and is still making up for the shortfall through imports, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said Tuesday.

Russia has pounded Ukrainian energy infrastructure throughout its three-year invasion, cutting power and heating to millions in what Kyiv has called a war crime.

“This winter, the enemy carried out a series of massive attacks on Ukrainian gas production infrastructure. The losses amounted to almost 50 percent of total production,” Shmygal said in a government meeting.

Zelenskyy says Ukraine still fighting in Russia’s Kursk

“We are currently working to compensate for these losses, including through imports,” he added.

Ukraine has a relatively modest gas industry, producing around 19 billion cubic meters last year, compared to Russia’s output of around 685 billion cubic metres.

Many gas fields lie in the northeast of the country, parts of which have been under Russian occupation since the invasion began in February 2022.

Ukraine has attacked Russian oil and gas facilities in response to strikes on its energy industry, firing drones at refineries and curbing Moscow’s production capacity.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a 30-day truce on energy targets on March 18 following a call with US President Donald Trump, but both Moscow and Kyiv accused each other of repeatedly breaking it.

The Kremlin said that moratorium expired earlier this month and there has been little progress since then.

Ukraine Ukraine Russia conflict Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war gas output Russia Ukraine ceasefire Ukraine peace deal Ukraine ceasefire

Comments

200 characters

Ukraine says Russian winter attacks halved gas output

Pakistan preparing to challenge India’s suspension of water treaty, minister says

IMF Executive Board to discuss Pakistan programme on May 9

Pakistan thwarts airspace violation, shoots down Indian quadcopter along LoC

Three terrorists killed in security operation in Balochistan’s Turbat: ISPR

World Bank approves $108mn additional financing for KP projects

Pakistan stocks erase slide, KSE-100 Index closes 808 points higher

Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,100 in Pakistan

PSO profit declines 42% to Rs10.67bn in 9 months of FY25

Canada’s Liberals win minority government; Carney says old relationship with US ‘is over’

Read more stories