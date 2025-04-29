AIRLINK 160.28 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.61%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.58%)
CPHL 86.11 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.27%)
FCCL 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.77%)
FFL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.94%)
FLYNG 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.7%)
HUBC 137.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 68.92 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.69%)
OGDC 207.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.09%)
PACE 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.34%)
PAEL 43.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.1%)
PIAHCLA 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.9%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.43%)
PPL 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.97%)
PRL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.47%)
PTC 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.48%)
SEARL 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.03%)
SSGC 39.33 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (4.27%)
SYM 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.97%)
TELE 7.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
TRG 63.84 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.08%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
BR100 12,154 Increased By 88.7 (0.74%)
BR30 35,868 Increased By 101.3 (0.28%)
KSE100 114,872 Increased By 808.3 (0.71%)
KSE30 35,267 Increased By 233.5 (0.67%)
Apr 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s Bajaj Finance post higher quarterly profit on tax reversal, loan growth

Reuters Published 29 Apr, 2025 06:54pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Bajaj Finance, India’s biggest non-banking financial company (NBFC), reported a higher fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by healthy loan growth and a tax reversal.

The company’s consolidated net profit jumped 17% to 44.80 billion rupees ($526.4 million), helped in part by a nearly 3.5-billion-rupee cut in its tax bill for the previous few years.

The results include the businesses of the lender’s subsidiaries, Bajaj Housing Finance and Bajaj Financial Securities.

Bajaj Finance’s assets under management grew 26%, helped by strong demand for credit, which analysts said boosted revenue growth. New loan bookings jumped 36% from a year ago.

Its net interest income – the difference between interest earned and paid out – rose 22% to 98.07 billion rupees.

India’s Bajaj Housing Finance posts bigger quarterly profit on home loan demand

The company said a reassessment of its tax position led to a 990-million-rupee reduction in last fiscal year’s tax provision and a 2.49-billion-rupee tax expense reversal for prior years, all of which were accounted for in the latest quarterly results.

The NBFC, which has grappled with elevated bad loans in the unsecured segment, said its provisions for bad loans increased nearly 78% in the quarter to 23.29 billion rupees.

India Bajaj Housing Finance Bajaj

Comments

200 characters

India’s Bajaj Finance post higher quarterly profit on tax reversal, loan growth

Pakistan preparing to challenge India’s suspension of water treaty, minister says

IMF Executive Board to discuss Pakistan programme on May 9

Pakistan thwarts airspace violation, shoots down Indian quadcopter along LoC

Three terrorists killed in security operation in Balochistan’s Turbat: ISPR

World Bank approves $108mn additional financing for KP projects

Pakistan stocks erase slide, KSE-100 Index closes 808 points higher

Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,100 in Pakistan

PSO profit declines 42% to Rs10.67bn in 9 months of FY25

Canada’s Liberals win minority government; Carney says old relationship with US ‘is over’

Read more stories