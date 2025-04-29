Bank holiday: SBP to remain closed on Thursday, May 1

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed on Thursday, May 1, 2025, in observance of Labour Day.

According to an official SBP notification, all banks nationwide will remain closed on May 1 as the federal government has declared it a public holiday.

Labour Day, also known as International Workers’ Day, is marked globally to commemorate the historic struggle for fair wages, reasonable working hours, and better labor conditions.

In Pakistan, the day is celebrated with rallies, seminars, and events organized by trade unions and workers’ associations.