Apr 29, 2025
Perspectives

How Pakistan’s startups are giving plastic a second life

  • In a country where overflowing waste has turned city streets into makeshift landfills, a new wave of startups is stepping up to reimagine a cleaner, more sustainable future
Shaista Ayesha Published 29 Apr, 2025 02:25pm

Pakistan is leading South Asia in mismanaged plastic waste, generating around 20 million tons of solid waste annually, with 5 to 10 percent of that being plastic. Despite having a recycling potential of just 18%, the country manages to recycle a mere 3% of its plastic waste.

This stark gap highlights the urgent need for effective waste management strategies and sustainable recycling initiatives to combat the growing plastic crisis.

So in a country where overflowing waste has turned city streets into makeshift landfills, a new wave of startups is stepping up to reimagine a cleaner, more sustainable future for Pakistan. Ventures like Concept Loop - which turns plastic waste into eco-friendly building solutions - are driving construction growth.

This innovative approach reshapes the planet’s future through sustainable practices. Then there is Bigger Bricks and Sufi Tech showing how plastic can be seen not as a problem, but as a valuable opportunity. By partnering with global players like Unilever, these social entrepreneurs are transforming the way we think about consumption, working to build a thriving startup ecosystem centered around plastic circularity and environmental impact.

This isn’t just a feel-good story about young people doing cool things with trash. It’s a story about how the startup ecosystem is becoming the missing middle in a broken plastic value chain: one that begins with the informal economy and ends, hopefully, with innovative solutions and scalable enterprises.

In between lies the daunting gap of logistics, infrastructure, and financing. And this is where these startups step in.

A blunt reality check: Pakistan’s waste sector is highly fragmented, dominated by informal actors like waste pickers and junk dealers who operate outside the formal economy. Despite efforts by municipal authorities, collection and segregation largely rely on these unregulated networks—efficient but plagued by issues like child labour, making them unsuitable for responsible corporate partnerships. This disconnect hinders progress toward a circular economy. To unlock real potential, the sector urgently needs scalable, inclusive, and traceable solutions that bridge the informal-formal gap.

Yet this very system, flawed and fragmented as it is, is what keeps Pakistan afloat. Without the informal waste sector, the country would quite literally drown in garbage. This makes it both a paradox and a possibility. If structured intentionally, this scattered network could become the foundation of a truly sustainable circular economy. But the question remains: who will build that bridge?

Enter Second Life Pakistan — not just a campaign, but a movement. Startups like Bigger Bricks and Concept Loop are turning waste into opportunity. One makes modular construction bricks from recycled plastic, already being considered for disaster relief and tourism projects. The other has solved the technical challenge of separating plastic film from bottles — a small fix with massive impact.

These ventures are no longer just pilots they’re becoming platforms. They’re gaining grants, mentorship, and, most importantly, legitimacy. When startups enter rooms with government and industry leaders, they shift from side hustles to system players. That’s when true circularity begins—money, material, and mission in a continuous loop.

But here’s the catch: they’re still outliers. Scaling remains the biggest hurdle. Recycling only works if materials are sourced nearby, because transporting waste across provinces kills the economics and the eco-logic. That’s why we need decentralized startup hubs in every region, complete with sorting units and recycling infrastructure, especially in industrial cities like Lahore and Karachi.

Circularity cannot be tackled in isolation. It requires layered action individual, community, institutional, and policy-level. We need regulations that encourage innovation, not stifle it. And we need to shift the narrative: plastic isn’t the enemy neglecting its reuse is. Through Second Life Pakistan, the aim is to go beyond recycling to influence how products are designed in the first place, with reuse in mind.

Yet one crucial link is missing: early-stage funding. Most circular startups in Pakistan are stuck in the “valley of death” too advanced for grants, too raw for VC. That’s where corporate programs are vital. A small grant can buy machinery, build a prototype, or demonstrate viability plus offer access to networks that money alone can’t buy.

Now in its second cycle, Second Life Pakistan 2.0 is backing startups addressing waste streams from plastic and paper to e-waste and agriculture. The top 12 will pitch for funding and long-term support. But for real change, we need more: startups across provinces, corporations thinking beyond CSR, governments formalizing informal actors and consumers waking up to their role.

Because at the end of the day, it’s the consumer who will decide if this vision succeeds. Most Pakistani households still see waste as waste. Few realize a shampoo bottle can become a brick. That mindset must shift. And it starts with education, consistent messaging, and systemic support.

Plastic doesn’t have to end up in landfills. It can live again as a bench, a brick, or a bottle. But it takes more than one startup. It takes a village. Or maybe a few hundred.

Shaista Ayesha

Shaista is the CEO of SEED Ventures, which creates financial mechanisms to address socio-economic challenges

Comments

