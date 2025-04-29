AIRLINK 165.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.32%)
Prince William and wife Kate return to Scotland for wedding anniversary

Reuters Published 29 Apr, 2025 07:49am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate will head to a picturesque, rural Scottish island on Tuesday where they will celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary and carry out their highest-profile joint trip this year.

William, the heir to the throne, married Kate Middleton, as she was then called, on April 29, 2011, in Westminster Abbey in a ceremony watched by millions around the world.

They had met a decade earlier when they were both undergraduates at the University of St Andrews on the Scottish east coast.

Rather than marking their anniversary at home, the Prince and Princess of Wales, one of the world’s most glamorous couples with Hollywood star appeal, will return to Scotland for a two-day visit to the Isles of Mull and Iona, part of the Hebrides archipelago off the west coast.

British media reported that following their official duties, they would spend their anniversary at a small, isolated self-catered cottage on Mull, famed for its dramatic and beautiful scenery.

The trip is a rare joint public outing for the couple, who have three children - George, 11, Charlotte, 9, and Louis, 7 - since Kate underwent preventative chemotherapy for cancer, for which she is now in remission.

“Scotland is incredibly important to me and will always have a special place in my heart,” William, who as heir holds the title Lord of the Isles, said back in 2021.

Princess Kate returns to the fore with Christmas carol service

“George, Charlotte and Louis already know how dear Scotland is to both of us… We have no doubt they will grow up sharing our love and connection to Scotland.”

During their trip, they will travel to the town of Tobermory on Mull, famed for its brightly coloured houses which overlook the harbour, and visit a market, food producers and community hubs on the islands to hear about the importance of protecting the natural environment, their office said.

