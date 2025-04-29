AIRLINK 164.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.41%)
Pakistan

Pakistan security forces kill 17 terrorists near Afghan border

Nuzhat Nazar Published April 29, 2025 Updated April 29, 2025 07:14am

ISLAMABAD: Security forces eliminated 17 more terrorists during a sanitisation operation conducted in the Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan District along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, the military’s media wing said on Monday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was launched overnight following successful engagements from April 25 to 27, during which 54 terrorists were killed.

The latest action raises the total number of terrorists neutralised in the three-day operation to 71.

The ISPR said the terrorists were operating at the behest of Indian handlers. Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were recovered from those killed.

