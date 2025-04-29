IIOJK CM calls for caution in Indian response

OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: India should not do anything to alienate Kashmiris in its hunt for militants who killed 26 people last week, especially as residents of the Muslim-majority Himalayan region have staged protests against that attack, its chief minister said on Monday.

“We should not do anything to alienate the people after their spontaneous reaction (against the attack),” Omar Abdullah, chief minister of the Indian federal territory of Jammu and Kashmir, said in the local assembly house.

“Guns can only control militancy, not finish it. It will only end when the people are with us. It seems people are now reaching that stage.”