Scope of digital wallets to be expanded: PM

ISLAMABAD: In a bold move to streamline digital payments across the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Monday that the scope of digital wallets would be dramatically expanded, bringing provincial systems into a unified national framework.

Speaking at a ceremony honoring those who made significant contributions to the success of the Prime Minister’s Ramazan Relief Package, Sharif touted the power of modern payment methods in transforming fund transfers, making them not only faster and more transparent but also preserving the dignity of recipients.

“Through digital wallets, 79% of the relief funds were distributed seamlessly and without a hitch,” he declared, slamming the outdated system that had previously plagued the programme.

He revealed plans for next year, vowing that 100% of disbursements would be digital, ensuring full utilization of relief funds through cutting-edge technology.

The overhaul, he added, will continue to evolve, with provincial governments gradually integrated into the national digital payment network.

Amir Ahmed Ali, the Federal Secretary of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), gave an in-depth briefing on the success of the Ramazan Relief Package and the pivotal role digital wallets played in the process.

The prime minister also took the opportunity to recognize key officials from both the public and private sectors, presenting honorary shields to those whose efforts were crucial in the program’s success.

