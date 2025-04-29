Lucky Investments awarded AM2 Asset Manager Rating by PACRA

KARACHI: Lucky Investments Limited (Lucky Investments) has been awarded an initial Asset Manager Rating of “AM2” with a Positive Outlook by The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (PACRA).

This significant milestone marks a strong start for the newly established Islamic asset management company, which aims to become the preferred choice for Shariah-compliant investment solutions in Pakistan, driven by a vision of sustainable growth, integrity, and innovation.

Commenting on this achievement, Mohammad Shoaib, CFA, CEO of Lucky Investments, has said that this rating is a testament to our strong sponsor support, robust governance, and professional management. “We remain committed to continuously raising our standards and deeply appreciate the trust and confidence our stakeholders and investors have placed in us, he added.

According to company, the AM2 rating reflects the solid foundation laid by the Company’s sponsors, underpinned by a substantial capital injection and a sound governance framework. The direct involvement of sponsors on the Board and key Committees reinforces stakeholder confidence and supports strategic oversight.

PACRA’s rating also acknowledges the depth and expertise of Lucky Investments’ management team, which is widely recognized in the market for its proven track record. The Company’s leadership is focused on building a resilient institutional framework that will underpin long-term performance and value creation.

The Positive Outlook assigned to the rating highlights the forward-looking initiatives already underway, with further upside potential as these efforts bear fruit.

The management’s approach reflects a strong commitment to professionalism, adherence to industry best practices, and a drive for innovation within the Islamic finance space.

