CM Punjab directs prioritisation of road projects

LAHORE: “Prioritise road projects keeping in mind needs and usage of the people,” Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned while chairing a meeting of the C&W Department.

The CM added, “Implementation of bye-laws should be ensured to keep roadsides free from encroachments.”

The chief minister reviewed 18.5 km of Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop road project, and sought a feasibility report from the relevant authorities for the expressway project to connect Layyah-Bhakkar road to motorway. She also discussed Khariyan-Rawalpindi Express Road Project, and directed the authorities responsible to install uniform style of tuff tiles in cities and villages.

The secretary C&W briefed Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in detail on the road projects of each division and district.

He said, “Construction, expansion and rehabilitation of 460 roads is in progress at a fast pace.”

“Construction of Quaid-e-Azam Interchange to Wagah Border Road has been completed, while the construction of drain and wall is ongoing.”

The CM was also apprised, “Multan-Vehari two-way road project has been approved by ECNEC, and the construction of additional carriageway is underway All road construction and rehabilitation projects in Murree, and Shakargarh Road in Kartarpur Corridor Project have been completed, while the construction of Muridke-Narowal road is in progress.”

