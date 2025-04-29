AIRLINK 164.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.41%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.22%)
CNERGY 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.58%)
CPHL 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.67 (-5.25%)
FCCL 42.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.61%)
FFL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.83%)
FLYNG 28.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.43%)
HUBC 137.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.86%)
KOSM 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.38%)
MLCF 66.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.47%)
OGDC 208.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.37 (-2.06%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.42%)
PAEL 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-5.44%)
PIAHCLA 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.23%)
POWER 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.93%)
PPL 160.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-2.32%)
PRL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-5.13%)
PTC 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.79%)
SEARL 83.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.26 (-5.91%)
SSGC 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.84%)
SYM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
TPLP 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.48%)
TRG 62.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.69%)
WAVESAPP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.25%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
YOUW 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.11%)
BR100 12,012 Decreased By -314.6 (-2.55%)
BR30 35,723 Decreased By -1079.9 (-2.93%)
KSE100 114,064 Decreased By -1405.5 (-1.22%)
KSE30 35,034 Decreased By -529 (-1.49%)
Apr 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-29

CM Punjab directs prioritisation of road projects

Recorder Report Published April 29, 2025 Updated April 29, 2025 07:12am

LAHORE: “Prioritise road projects keeping in mind needs and usage of the people,” Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned while chairing a meeting of the C&W Department.

The CM added, “Implementation of bye-laws should be ensured to keep roadsides free from encroachments.”

The chief minister reviewed 18.5 km of Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop road project, and sought a feasibility report from the relevant authorities for the expressway project to connect Layyah-Bhakkar road to motorway. She also discussed Khariyan-Rawalpindi Express Road Project, and directed the authorities responsible to install uniform style of tuff tiles in cities and villages.

The secretary C&W briefed Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in detail on the road projects of each division and district.

He said, “Construction, expansion and rehabilitation of 460 roads is in progress at a fast pace.”

“Construction of Quaid-e-Azam Interchange to Wagah Border Road has been completed, while the construction of drain and wall is ongoing.”

The CM was also apprised, “Multan-Vehari two-way road project has been approved by ECNEC, and the construction of additional carriageway is underway All road construction and rehabilitation projects in Murree, and Shakargarh Road in Kartarpur Corridor Project have been completed, while the construction of Muridke-Narowal road is in progress.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ECNEC Maryam Nawaz Sharif road projects Wagah Border Road

Comments

200 characters

CM Punjab directs prioritisation of road projects

Next two to three days are crucial: Asif

Steps to be taken to safeguard IWT: Dar

New canals: CCI nullifies ECNEC approval, IRSA certificate

SBP sees FY25 inflation of 5.5–7.5pc, real GDP growth of 2.5-3.5pc

Pakistan: World Bank likely to extend CD for CASA-1000

Reciprocal trade situation with US: NA body urges MoC, Pakistan Embassy to continue efforts

Aurangzeb highlights Pakistan’s economic turnaround

Tax laws bill may be part of FY26 Finance Bill: Non-filers to face curbs on economic deals

Bilawal pledges support to govt against India

Macroeconomic improvement: Fiscal discipline, policy reforms will be crucial for Pakistan: ADB

Read more stories