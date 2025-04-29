FPCCI pledges unwavering support to nation, armed forces

LAHORE: The Acting President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, along with former Federal Minister for Commerce and FPCCI group leader Dr Gohar Ejaz, FPCCI Regional Chairman and Vice President Zain Iftikhar Chaudhry, and Patron-in-Chief of the United Business Group (UBG) S M Tanveer, while addressing a press conference at the FPCCI Regional here, affirmed that the business community stands resolutely alongside the government and Armed Forces of Pakistan.

They pledged their readiness to sacrifice their businesses, lives, and wealth for the nation. They declared that the entire nation and business community are united under one resounding slogan: “Long Live Pakistan, Long Live Pakistan.” The 240 million people of Pakistan stand together under one flag, their hearts beating in unison with the spirit of the country. The FPCCI leadership reiterated their ongoing efforts across multiple fronts to bolster the national economy, setting an ambitious target of elevating Pakistan’s exports to 100 billion dollars.

Meanwhile, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has expressed grave concern over the ongoing road closures in Sindh, which have brought national trade, supply chains and economic activities to a standstill. “The blockade, initiated by protestors since April 17, has caused an unprecedented crisis, leaving over 100,000 trucks, carrying essential goods, stranded for nearly two weeks, resulting in massive financial losses and crippling the logistical framework of the nation”, said LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry in a statement.

The LCCI office-bearers said that the severe consequences of this ongoing situation should be eye opener for the decision makers. The protestors’ actions have not only delayed the movement of vital trade goods but have also led to significant collateral damage. Thousands of sacrificial animals, intended for Eid ul Azha, have died due to the lack of transportation and inability to reach the markets. This, in turn, has led to immense suffering for livestock traders, farmers and the entire agricultural sector, with no immediate resolution in sight.

They said that the closure has led to the destruction of perishable goods, such as fruits, vegetables, dairy products and pharmaceuticals, causing millions of rupees worth of losses for producers, exporters and consumers alike. With the halted trade routes, the critical flow of raw materials for industries, especially in Punjab, has been severely disrupted, putting the entire manufacturing sector on the verge of collapse. Textile, food processing, chemical and pharmaceutical industries are among the worst affected, with production lines at a standstill due to shortages of essential inputs.

The LCCI office-bearers estimated that the ongoing disruption is causing a daily economic loss of approximately Rs. 500 billion to Pakistan’s economy. The transportation sector alone is suffering losses exceeding Rs. 100 billion daily, a figure that is growing with each passing day of blockades. For industries reliant on just-in-time inventory and supply chains, the situation has become dire, threatening the stability of thousands of businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which form the backbone of Pakistan’s economy.

Mian Abuzar Shad, Engineer Khalid Usman and Shahid Nazir Chaudhry said that the trade disruption has led to delays in the delivery of exports, which are facing cancellations and contract defaults from international buyers. This puts Pakistan’s reputation as a reliable trade partner at serious risk and threatens the livelihoods of millions of workers employed in export industries.

They also raised concerns about the broader social and humanitarian impact of the road closures. Local communities in Sindh, Punjab and other affected regions are facing critical shortages of essential goods, including food, medicine and daily necessities. In the absence of sufficient supplies, local markets are experiencing severe price hikes, further burdening the lower-income population, especially in rural areas.

