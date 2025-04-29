Industrialists concerned over highways’ closures in Sindh

KARACHI: Industrialists have expressed concern over the closure of major highways in Sindh, which is causing the worst financial crisis to the industries, with which the entire economy in the grip.

The protests, against the new canal projects, have escalated significantly, severely disrupting the traffic system. Ongoing sit-ins along national highways for over a week have paralyzed trade logistics and the supply chain nationwide, effectively bringing Pakistan’s economic activities to a standstill.

Travelers and traders are facing immense difficulties, with goods-laden trucks stranded for days, resulting in spoiled cargo. Livestock aboard the vehicles have fallen ill, and coal-laden trucks and gas tankers have become safety hazards.

The Chairman Pakistan Soap Manufacturers Association (PSMA), Asif Iqbal Paracha has said that soap industry has also affected badly due to closure of the highways and there will be an acute shortage of the basic raw materials of soap and allied commodities very soon in the entire country, if the such situation prevails further.

The chairman PSMA has warned that due to ongoing protests and continuous road blockages in Sindh, export consignments worth hundreds of millions have been stranded for the past 12 days.

He cautioned that if the government fails to swiftly clear the blockades, the national exchequer could suffer losses amounting to billions of dollars. Delays and cancellations in the delivery of export orders have alreadyjeopardized Pakistan’s reputation in international markets.

Paracha noted that ports are currently operating below capacity due to the limited availability of consignments. Even after normal movement resumes, it could take several weeks to restore trade activities to normalcy. He warned that failure to resolve the ongoing crisis could have disastrous long-term consequences for Pakistan’s economy, exports, industry, and the general public.

He informed that sit-ins near Sukkur and Khairpur have left over 3,500 vehicles stranded, most of them carrying export goods, fuel tankers, and perishable items. Recent statistics reveal that Pakistan’s exports dropped by 12percent in the last quarter, a decline largely attributed to these logistical challenges.

He urged the federal and Sindh governments to engage with the protesters and persuade them to shift their demonstrations off the main roads to prevent disruptions in the delivery of export goods.

Sheikh Umer Rehan, Chairman of the Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA), has also said that ongoing protests and blockades on national highways connecting Sindh to other provinces have severely disrupted the transportation of edible oil, cooking oil, and ghee across the country.

As a result, thousands of containers are stranded on various routes, causing losses worth billions of rupees to the industry, he added.

Sheikh Umer Rehan expressed serious concern over the growing difficulties faced by the manufacturers, stating that export consignments are also unable to reach ports on time, risking the cancellation of foreign orders and creating further financial strain for industrialists.

He emphasized that the disruption of transportation is not only affecting the supply of essential food items but has already led to shortages of edible oil and ghee in several areas, increasing hardships for the general public. Industries relying heavily on imported raw materials, particularly those involved inedible oil production, are facing severe operational slowdowns. If immediate action is not taken to reopen the roads, the shortage could worsen significantly in the coming days, he warned.

Rehan strongly urged the Federal and Provincial government to take urgent steps to clear the highways and national routes from protestors to ensure the uninterrupted supply of food items nationwide and to restore the logistics network, including exports.

