‘Trial of civilians’: AGP tells SC he would make submissions on 3 issues

ISLAMABAD: The Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) told the Supreme Court that he would make submission on three issues related to the May 9 incidents

A seven-judge Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan have been hearing the Intra-Court Appeals against the apex court judgments.

AGP Mansoor Usman Awan stated that Khawaja Haris, the lawyer for the Ministry of Defence, had already presented arguments on the events of the May 9, and he too would provide some details on the matter before the court.

He said the second part of his arguments would address the assurances given during the hearing of the main case, while the third point would pertain to the right of appeal.

The Attorney General informed that granting the right of appeal to those facing military trials was a policy matter, and that he would present submissions on the matter after seeking instructions. He stated that due to Indus canals issue and India’s recent actions following Pahalgam, the government remained busy.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail remarked that Parliament could make whatever policy decisions it deemed fit, whether to amend the Pakistan Army Act or not, but the court’s focus would remain limited to the present case.

