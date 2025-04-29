AIRLINK 164.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.41%)
JS Bank reports Rs2.74bn profit before tax for Q1 2025

Press Release Published 29 Apr, 2025 03:07am

KARACHI: JS Bank has reported an unconsolidated Profit Before Tax of PKR 2.74 billion, while Profit After Tax stood at PKR 1.29 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Bank Earnings per share for the period were PKR 0.63, compared to PKR 0.84 in the same quarter last year.

Despite significant reduction in the regulatory policy rate year-on-year, the Bank delivered steady growth in its core earnings. Net interest income increased by 5 percent year-on-year; to PKR 7.43 billion, while total revenue for the quarter reached PKR 10.61 billion.

Core fee income also showed strong momentum, rising 19 percent year-on-year to PKR 1.31 billion. The growth in core earnings was primarily driven by an improvement in average non-remunerative deposits and volumetric expansion across the balance sheet.

Operating expenses remained well-managed with a modest 13 percent year-on-year increase. The Bank’s coverage ratio improved to 72.4 percent, compared to 70.7 percent at year-end December 31, 2024.

On a year-on-year basis, the Bank’s average non-remunerative deposits grew by PKR 22 billion. As of March 31, 2025, period-end non-remunerative deposits stood at PKR 179.95 billion, representing 34 percent of the deposit mix. The Bank’s total assets increased to PKR 670 billion, up from PKR 636 billion at year-end 2024. The net investment portfolio grew by 19 percent to PKR 361 billion, while customer deposits rose to PKR 534 billion. Net advances stood at PKR 193 billion, reflecting a prudent lending approach.

On a consolidated basis, the Bank posted a Profit Before Tax of PKR 7.49 billion and a Profit After Tax of PKR 3.10 billion. Consolidated earnings per share were reported at PKR 1.18.

Basir Shamsie, President and CEO of JS Bank, said “Our performance this quarter reflects the strength of our strategy and our continued focus on delivering value to our customers. As we move forward, we’re focused on scaling our impact through innovation, expanding access to financial services, and supporting the country’s economic progress.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

JS Bank Basir Shamsie Bank Earnings per share

