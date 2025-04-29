Soap makers demand govt relocate protestors, remove obstructions

KARACHI: The Chairman of the Pakistan Soap Manufacturers Association (PSMA), Asif Iqbal Paracha, has called on both the federal and Sindh governments to immediately engage with the protesters and find a solution that relocates demonstrations away from key transport routes.

Safeguarding the movement of export consignments and ensuring the uninterrupted production of essential goods, such as soaps, detergents, and hand sanitizers is imperative, he stressed.

He voiced grave concerns over the prolonged closure of major highways across Sindh, warning that the disruptions are deepening the country’s economic crisis and threatening widespread shortages of essential raw materials.

Paracha highlighted that due to ongoing protests and persistent road blockages, export consignments worth hundreds of millions have been stuck for nearly two weeks.

He cautioned that unless the government moves swiftly to clear the highways, the national exchequer could suffer losses running into billions of dollars. Delays and cancellations in export shipments, he said, are already damaging Pakistan’s reputation as a reliable trading partner. “The entire economy is at risk.”

Paracha said that the soap and allied industries, heavily reliant on timely raw material imports, and they could soon face severe shortages if the situation persists.

With ports operating below capacity due to limited vessel availability, even once the roads reopen it would take weeks to restore normal trade flows. The highway closures stem from escalating protests against controversial new canal projects in Sindh.

Sit-ins along major national highways have paralysed the country’s supply chains, leaving thousands of trucks stranded, spoiling perishable cargo, and posing serious safety risks with coal-laden and gas-carrying vehicles stuck on roadsides. Livestock aboard many vehicles have fallen ill due to the delays, exacerbating the crisis. In areas like Sukkur and Khairpur, over 3,500 vehicles—carrying export goods, fuel, and perishable items—remain immobilized. Recent figures show that Pakistan’s exports dropped by 12 percent in the last quarter, a decline largely linked to these logistical disruptions.

Paracha underscored the growing anxiety within the business community, stating that ongoing blockades are undermining Pakistan’s export targets and harming the country’s international standing. “The timely delivery of goods is critical,” he said, warning that Pakistan can ill afford further reputational or financial setbacks at a time of economic fragility.

