Digital Foreign Direct Investment Forum from 29th in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will host its inaugural Digital Foreign Direct Investment (DFDI) Forum from April 29-30 in Islamabad to promote its growing digital economy and attract foreign investment.

Organised by the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication in collaboration with the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), the event will bring together over 400 delegates and more than 200 IT and telecom firms from 30 countries.

The forum aims to highlight investment opportunities across DCO member states, focusing on fintech, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.

IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja said the initiative seeks to position Pakistan as a leading hub for digital investment, leveraging its expanding IT sector and skilled workforce.

Pakistan’s IT exports rose by 28 percent to $1.86 billion in the first half of FY2024-25, with the country targeting $4 billion in annual exports. Internet penetration stands at 58.4 percent, with 142 million users.

