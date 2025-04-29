AIRLINK 164.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.41%)
Apr 29, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-04-29

National unity cannot be achieved in wake of PTI’s victimisation: Shibli

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 29 Apr, 2025 03:07am

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in Senate Shibli Faraz has said that national unity cannot be achieved in the wake of continued and unprecedented victimisation of Pakistan’s largest political party.

“Pakistan’s largest political party has been pushed to the wall. More than 10,000 of our workers are languishing behind the bars—how can national unity be achieved in these circumstances?” he said at the Senate session on Monday.

“This government has taken a ‘homeopathic’ stance against India. They (government) lack the capability to stand up to India’s highhanded designs,” said Faraz, who belongs to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), speaking on the issue of heightened tension between India and Pakistan, on the floor of the House.

“Only the real representatives of the people can take a tough stance in the existing situation; the people who have been given the mandate by the public,” he said, as the opposition and treasury sides exchanged harsh words.

“India was in search of an opportunity—they read the situation; Pakistan faces extreme political instability, the economy is very weak, the federation is involved in different problems—so they (India) just cashed in on the situation,” he said.

Presiding over the Senate session, Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan said, the opposition leader’s speech has “broken the rhythm of national unity.”

“There was national unity here in the last couple of days—but your speech has broken the rhythm of national unity,” the deputy chairman addressed the opposition leader.

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Parliamentary Leader in Senate Irfan Siddiqui said, “Even if whatever Shibli Faraz said, is really happening, still the situation demands that we should take on Modi at the moment, instead of attacking one another. We have had our differences with them (PTI), and we will continue to have differences, but why scratch one another’s mouths in a situation like this when India has posed such a grave challenge?” he said.

India is habitual of levelling false accusations against Pakistan without conducting any investigation or having any evidence, he said, adding that Pahalgam incident is a false flag operation staged by India to corner Pakistan.

PTI Parliamentary Leader in Senate Ali Zafar said, “India cannot unilaterally revoke Indus Waters Treaty. The stoppage of water by India is tantamount to an act of war.”

Other senators including Kamran Murtaza from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), former caretaker prime minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, among others, also spoke in strong criticism of India.

The Senate session was adjourned till today (Tuesday).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shibli Faraz SENATE PTI PMLN Irfan Siddiqui Pahalgam incident

