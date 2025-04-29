Growing belligerence of Godi Media

The current leadership in India seems to have lost its marbles. Its knee-jerk reaction to the Pahalgam tragedy stems from two broad reasons: the upcoming state elections in Behar and the 100th birth anniversary of RSS, although BJP and RSS leaders have going at great lengths to claim that RSS is only a cultural organization and uninvolved in BJP’s political activities.

Issuing a threat to Pakistan from Behar, which is not less than 2,000kms from the place of tragedy, by prime minister Narendra Modi has fully exposed the nefarious designs of the Sangh Parivar against Pakistan. It is about time the coalition partners of the BJP-led government at Centre exerted pressure on the Cabinet Committee on Security to accept Pakistan’s offer of constitution of an international body to probe the matter.

Moreover, BJP’s coalition partners must take into account the fact that the Godi Media has been acting unwisely and dangerously by adding fuel to the fire. Such media houses are giving an impression that India’s ruling elite is fully controlled by bloodthirsty warmongering television anchors such as Arnab Goswami, Smita Parkash, Navika Kumar, Amish Devgan, Rajdeep Desai, Sudhir Chaudhry, Rubika Liaquat, et al.

Ahmad Hasan

Dubai

