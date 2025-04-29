‘Sahiwal breed’ animals reach Cattle Market

KARACHI: The arrival of sacrificial animals continues as the Cattle Friendly Market enters its 10th day, with a steady influx of livestock from across Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan.

Traders from various cities, including Naushero Feroze, Nawabshah, Khairpur, Kandhkot, and Kashmore, have brought in large numbers of animals for Eid-ul-Adha preparations.

A livestock trader from Kandhkot arrived with a herd of 37 animals. Trader Noor Zada Balkani reported selling ten of his animals at prices ranging between Rs 500,000 and Rs 1 million.

Additionally, four trucks loaded with 60 sacrificial animals from Kandiaro reached the Northern Bypass earlier Monday, further boosting the market’s stock. A separate consignment of 60 Sahiwal-breed male and female calves has also arrived.

Speaking to reporters, the cattle trader said: “We faced some difficulties due to road closures near Sukkur, but thankfully, we have reached the market safely. I have brought beautiful animals ranging from 4 to 8 maunds in weight.”

Meanwhile, preparations for housing premium heavy animals in the VIP blocks have entered their final stages.

