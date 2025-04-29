AIRLINK 164.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.41%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.22%)
CNERGY 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.58%)
CPHL 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.67 (-5.25%)
FCCL 42.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.61%)
FFL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.83%)
FLYNG 28.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.43%)
HUBC 137.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.86%)
KOSM 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.38%)
MLCF 66.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.47%)
OGDC 208.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.37 (-2.06%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.42%)
PAEL 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-5.44%)
PIAHCLA 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.23%)
POWER 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.93%)
PPL 160.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-2.32%)
PRL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-5.13%)
PTC 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.79%)
SEARL 83.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.26 (-5.91%)
SSGC 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.84%)
SYM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
TPLP 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.48%)
TRG 62.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.69%)
WAVESAPP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.25%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
YOUW 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.11%)
BR100 12,012 Decreased By -314.6 (-2.55%)
BR30 35,723 Decreased By -1079.9 (-2.93%)
KSE100 114,064 Decreased By -1405.5 (-1.22%)
KSE30 35,034 Decreased By -529 (-1.49%)
Apr 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-29

Pakistan-Kazakhstan Business Forum & B2B meetings held

Press Release Published 29 Apr, 2025 03:07am

KARACHI: The Pakistan-Kazakhstan Business Forum, along with a series of B2B meetings, was successfully held on Monday at a local hotel in Karachi.

The event was graced by the Minister of Commerce Jam Kamal Khan along with Coordinator to PM on Commerce Ihsan Afzal Khan, CE TDAP Faiz Ahmad and Secretary TDAP Sheryar Taj. From Kazakh side the event was attended by Minister of Transport. The event saw the active participation of over 100 government officials and business representatives from Kazakhstan, along with more than 200 Pakistani companies from various sectors.

The forum provided an excellent platform for fostering business ties between the two nations, with approximately 500 B2B meetings arranged throughout the day. These meetings focused on creating opportunities for collaboration and partnerships in diverse industries, resulting in an expected business volume of $140.8 million.

Two key Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed at the event.

MoU between Optima Development Kazakhstan (Buyer) and Friesland Campina Engro Pakistan Limited (Seller) for the purchase and supply of Anhydrous Milk Fat (AMF).

Memorandum of Mutual Cooperation between The Governor’s Office of Kyzylorda Region (Republic of Kazakhstan), Ghani Global Group (Karachi, Pakistan), and Euroglass Industries LLP (Kyzylorda, Kazakhstan).

This event marked a significant step in strengthening economic relations and trade ties between Pakistan and Kazakhstan, paving the way for increased bilateral trade and collaboration in the future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Jam Kamal Khan TDAP B2B meetings Pakistan Kazakhstan Business Forum

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan-Kazakhstan Business Forum & B2B meetings held

Next two to three days are crucial: Asif

Steps to be taken to safeguard IWT: Dar

New canals: CCI nullifies ECNEC approval, IRSA certificate

SBP sees FY25 inflation of 5.5–7.5pc, real GDP growth of 2.5-3.5pc

World Bank likely to extend CD for CASA-1000

Reciprocal trade situation with US: NA body urges MoC, Pakistan Embassy to continue efforts

Aurangzeb highlights economic turnaround

Tax laws bill may be part of FY26 Finance Bill: Non-filers to face curbs on economic deals

Bilawal pledges support to govt against India

Macroeconomic improvement: Fiscal discipline, policy reforms will be crucial: ADB

Read more stories