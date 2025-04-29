Pakistan-Kazakhstan Business Forum & B2B meetings held

KARACHI: The Pakistan-Kazakhstan Business Forum, along with a series of B2B meetings, was successfully held on Monday at a local hotel in Karachi.

The event was graced by the Minister of Commerce Jam Kamal Khan along with Coordinator to PM on Commerce Ihsan Afzal Khan, CE TDAP Faiz Ahmad and Secretary TDAP Sheryar Taj. From Kazakh side the event was attended by Minister of Transport. The event saw the active participation of over 100 government officials and business representatives from Kazakhstan, along with more than 200 Pakistani companies from various sectors.

The forum provided an excellent platform for fostering business ties between the two nations, with approximately 500 B2B meetings arranged throughout the day. These meetings focused on creating opportunities for collaboration and partnerships in diverse industries, resulting in an expected business volume of $140.8 million.

Two key Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed at the event.

MoU between Optima Development Kazakhstan (Buyer) and Friesland Campina Engro Pakistan Limited (Seller) for the purchase and supply of Anhydrous Milk Fat (AMF).

Memorandum of Mutual Cooperation between The Governor’s Office of Kyzylorda Region (Republic of Kazakhstan), Ghani Global Group (Karachi, Pakistan), and Euroglass Industries LLP (Kyzylorda, Kazakhstan).

This event marked a significant step in strengthening economic relations and trade ties between Pakistan and Kazakhstan, paving the way for increased bilateral trade and collaboration in the future.

