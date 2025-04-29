AIRLINK 164.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.41%)
Apr 29, 2025
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-29

FFC announces PAT of Rs17.6bn in Q1’2025

Press Release Published 29 Apr, 2025 03:07am

ISLAMABAD: Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) has announced its financial result for the first quarter of 2025 ended March 31, 2025 in its Board of Directors meeting held on April 28, 2025.

FFC undertook scheduled maintenance of the manufacturing facilities at Goth Machhi and Port Qasim during the period, while no shut down was carried out last year. Aggregate Urea production stood at 629 thousand tonnes while DAP output was recorded at 168 thousand tonnes.

The fertilizer market remained oversupplied in first quarter, driven by weak farm economics and drought, resulting in lower fertilizer sales. FFC recorded Urea offtake of 538 thousand tonnes, down 26 percent year on year, compared to the industry’s decline of 40 percent.

The Company held only 16 percent of the sector’s closing Urea inventory of 825 thousand tonnes, reflecting strong marketing efforts, consequently Urea market share improved to 49 percent from 45 percent of last year. In the DAP segment, sales of manufactured and imported products stood at 88 thousand tonnes, dominating the DAP market leadership with a share of 63 percent.

Profitability of the merged entity stood at Rs 13.3 billion, compared to Rs 10.5 billion last year, reflecting a 27 percent increase. The Company also earned other income of Rs 7.4 billion which includes dividend of Rs 2.8 billion received from Askari Bank Limited. Earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 9.3 was recorded, up from Rs 8.3 per share from last year.

On a consolidated basis, FFC recorded a PAT of Rs 17.6 billion, reflecting a 39 percent increase over the same period last year, primarily driven by strong performance from FFC’s standalone operations, supplemented by contributions from subsidiaries and associated companies.

Earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 9.3 was recorded, up from Rs 8.3 per share from last year. Board of Directors announced the first interim dividend of 70 percent (Rs 7.00 per share) for the period.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

