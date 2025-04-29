AIRLINK 164.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.41%)
2025-04-29

Ex-cadre officers, staff of FBR demand reward payment

Sohail Sarfraz Published 29 Apr, 2025 03:07am

ISLAMABAD: The ex-cadre officers and staff from BS-1 to 16 of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) have requested Chairman FBR Rashid Mahmood to pay already sanctioned/ approved rewards to boost the morale of their employees.

In an appeal to FBR Chairman here on Monday, the aforesaid officers and staff have expressed serious concern over delay in issuance of rewards which was already approved by the Chairman FBR. The issuance of already approved rewards has nothing to do with the ongoing agitation by low cadres’ employees of field formations up to BS-1-16.

The timely issuance of rewards to the FBR’s ex-cadre officers and staff is critical at the time of upcoming budget, as well as, last quarter for achievement of the assigned revenue collection targets for 2024-25. The FBR’s employees, as well as, field formations would have to stay late nights, perform overtime duties including Saturday’s and playing vital role particularly in areas of policy, audit, enforcement and recovery in litigation.

The FBR Admin Wing, headed by a seasoned officer, can play a very positive role to improve working relationship between FBR employees and top management.

The FBR has already issued a handsome amount of rewards to the cadre officers of IRS and PCS following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s approval under new fully automated digital performance management system.

At this critical time of outgoing fiscal year, the FBR must recognize the services of experienced ex-cadre officers and staff of the FBR instead of ignoring and depriving them from the already sanctioned/ approved right of reward. The incentives through monetary compensation/ promotions/ public recognitions to the employees of the Board may result in improving their efficiency in official assignments and collection of revenue.

However, this would also give a very good message in the Board headquarters, as well as, field formations that the FBR is considering these former-cadre employees as part of the tax machinery in line with the judgments of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

It is worth mentioning that the auditors, inspectors, superintendents and other employees falling under BS-1-16 are demanding share in the common pool fund, performance-based rewards, and de-freezing of the special allowance.

Around 85 percent of the FBR’s worker strength is covered under Grade 1 to 16 across the country.

Out of total FBR sanctioned strength of 28,000 employees, around 16,550 are working in the FBR and its field formations. Out of this 950 belongs to BS-17 and above and remaining officers falls under category of BS-1 to 16.

