AIRLINK 164.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.41%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.22%)
CNERGY 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.58%)
CPHL 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.67 (-5.25%)
FCCL 42.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.61%)
FFL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.83%)
FLYNG 28.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.43%)
HUBC 137.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.86%)
KOSM 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.38%)
MLCF 66.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.47%)
OGDC 208.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.37 (-2.06%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.42%)
PAEL 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-5.44%)
PIAHCLA 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.23%)
POWER 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.93%)
PPL 160.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-2.32%)
PRL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-5.13%)
PTC 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.79%)
SEARL 83.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.26 (-5.91%)
SSGC 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.84%)
SYM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
TPLP 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.48%)
TRG 62.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.69%)
WAVESAPP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.25%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
YOUW 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.11%)
BR100 12,012 Decreased By -314.6 (-2.55%)
BR30 35,723 Decreased By -1079.9 (-2.93%)
KSE100 114,064 Decreased By -1405.5 (-1.22%)
KSE30 35,034 Decreased By -529 (-1.49%)
Apr 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research Print 2025-04-29

The silent dollar squeeze

Published 29 Apr, 2025 03:07am

The current account is in surplus, with no delays in import L/Cs and profit/dividend repatriation payments. Yet, the general feeling across most bank treasury houses is that dollars are short in the market.

This sentiment is not unfounded. Payment pressures have persisted since December, even though the current account posted a surplus of $1.2 billion over the last four months (Nov 2024–March 2025). However, during the same period, SBP’s forex reserves fell by $1.4 billion. Someone is absorbing every surplus dollar in the interbank market.

The SBP is liquidity-hungry and is virtually buying every available surplus dollar from banks’ treasuries—not only to meet interest payments on external debt (part of the current account) but also to repay maturing loans (reflecting a sharp fall in the financial account). The financial account has dropped by a staggering $2.5 billion over the past four months (Dec 2024–March 2025).

It’s not the SBP that is primarily liable for these loans or their (lack of) rollovers. The central bank is merely trying to meet the government’s obligations by sweeping dollars from the market. The responsibility lies with the finance ministry, which has failed to generate timely inflows, thereby building pressure in the market.

The situation has continued into April. Remittances—the star performer—are expected to decline by 15–20 percent compared to last month’s flows, due to seasonal factors. This, coupled with delays in the IMF Board’s approval, is contributing to the dollar shortage in the market.

The finance minister has requested a rollover of the matured loan from China’s Exim Bank, along with an extension of the currency swap facility. Chinese rollovers are crucial for securing the IMF Board’s approval. The wait continues.

Meanwhile, exporters have reduced forward bookings of dollars due to uncertainty in international trade and potential impacts on the PKR stemming from Trump’s proposed tariffs. Some importers are expediting payments for similar reasons, adding to the anxiety among treasurers.

Sentiment is gradually worsening. Banks are fiercely competing for remittances to meet their payment obligations, as some claim that SBP seldom allows them to freely buy dollars from other banks. The central bank swiftly absorbs any surplus dollars available on any given day. To attract remittances, banks are offering discounts and, in some cases, incurring losses. While this boosts formal flows—a positive development—it comes at the cost of banks’ profitability.

Despite all the tightness in the market, the PKR is not depreciating significantly against the USD. The usual "formula" of a 10-paisa daily depreciation continues. However, due to a falling dollar index, the PKR is depreciating against most trading partners' currencies, which benefits exporters.

Yet, this trend is not translating into fresh dollar inflows. The SBP Governor expects around $3.5 billion in inflows by June, projecting the fiscal year to close with reserves above $14 billion. In every post-monetary policy analyst briefing, he reassures that the rollovers simply take time.

News from Washington D.C. suggests that IMF Board approval is expected within two weeks, by which time some confirmation of either new loans or rollovers from China should materialize. This would help rebuild SBP’s reserves, bring some greenery back to the financial account, and ease the dollar shortage in the market.

IMF SBP dollar index current account forex reserves EXIM Bank of China

Comments

200 characters

The silent dollar squeeze

Next two to three days are crucial: Asif

Steps to be taken to safeguard IWT: Dar

New canals: CCI nullifies ECNEC approval, IRSA certificate

SBP sees FY25 inflation of 5.5–7.5pc, real GDP growth of 2.5-3.5pc

World Bank likely to extend CD for CASA-1000

Reciprocal trade situation with US: NA body urges MoC, Pakistan Embassy to continue efforts

Aurangzeb highlights economic turnaround

Tax laws bill may be part of FY26 Finance Bill: Non-filers to face curbs on economic deals

Bilawal pledges support to govt against India

Macroeconomic improvement: Fiscal discipline, policy reforms will be crucial: ADB

Read more stories