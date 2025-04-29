Markets Print 2025-04-29
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (April 28, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 114,063.90
High: 116,658.95
Low: 113,867.81
Net Change: 1,405.45
Volume (000): 190,220
Value (000): 20,545,624
Makt Cap (000) 3,445,478,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,179.79
NET CH (-) 487.23
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,345.73
NET CH (-) 4970.46
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 32,916.81
NET CH (-) 284.13
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,472.33
NET CH (-) 113.15
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,098.80
NET CH (-) 279.81
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,813.45
NET CH (+) 129.84
------------------------------------
As on: 28-April-2025
====================================
