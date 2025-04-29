KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (April 28, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 114,063.90 High: 116,658.95 Low: 113,867.81 Net Change: 1,405.45 Volume (000): 190,220 Value (000): 20,545,624 Makt Cap (000) 3,445,478,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,179.79 NET CH (-) 487.23 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,345.73 NET CH (-) 4970.46 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 32,916.81 NET CH (-) 284.13 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,472.33 NET CH (-) 113.15 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,098.80 NET CH (-) 279.81 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,813.45 NET CH (+) 129.84 ------------------------------------ As on: 28-April-2025 ====================================

