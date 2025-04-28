AIRLINK 164.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-1.46%)
BOP 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.63%)
CNERGY 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.73%)
CPHL 84.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.62 (-5.2%)
FCCL 42.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-4.28%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.31%)
FLYNG 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
HUBC 137.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.49%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
KOSM 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.29%)
MLCF 66.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.79%)
OGDC 207.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.38 (-2.06%)
PACE 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.97%)
PAEL 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-6.12%)
PIAHCLA 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-5.55%)
POWER 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-7.49%)
PPL 160.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-2.1%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-6.49%)
PTC 20.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-4.6%)
SEARL 82.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.59 (-7.41%)
SSGC 38.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-6.03%)
SYM 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TELE 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
TPLP 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.61%)
TRG 62.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-3.07%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.93%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
YOUW 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.11%)
BR100 12,012 Decreased By -314.6 (-2.55%)
BR30 35,723 Decreased By -1079.9 (-2.93%)
KSE100 114,064 Decreased By -1405.5 (-1.22%)
KSE30 35,034 Decreased By -529 (-1.49%)
Apr 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Palestinian official tells ICJ Israel using aid blockage as ‘weapon of war’

AFP Published 28 Apr, 2025 03:19pm

THE HAGUE: A top Palestinian official told the International Court of Justice on Monday that Israel was blocking humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza as a “weapon of war”, starting off a week of hearings at the UN’s top court.

Israel is not participating at the ICJ but hit back immediately, dismissing the hearings as “part of the systematic persecution and delegitimisation” of the country.

The ICJ is hearing dozens of nations and organisations to draw up a so-called advisory opinion on Israel’s humanitarian obligations to Palestinians, more than 50 days into its total blockage on aid entering war-ravaged Gaza.

Beginning for the Palestinians, top official Ammar Hijazi told judges that “all UN-supported bakeries in Gaza have been forced to shut their doors”.

“Nine of every 10 Palestinians have no access to safe drinking water. Storage facilities of the UN and other international agencies are empty,” added Hijazi.

“These are the facts. Starvation is here. Humanitarian aid is being used as a weapon of war,” concluded the Palestinian representative.

Trump signs order to cut funding for South Africa over land policy, ICJ case

Speaking in Jerusalem, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar alleged: “This case is part of a systematic persecution and delegitimisation of Israel.”

“It is not Israel that should be on trial. It is the UN and UNRWA”, he told reporters, referring to the United Nations aid agency for Palestinians.

Israel has enacted a law banning UNRWA from operating on Israeli soil, after accusing some of the agency’s staff of participating in the Hamas October 7, 2023, attack that sparked the conflict.

Independent investigations say it has not provided evidence for its headline allegation.

‘Utmost urgency’

The UN’s General Assembly approved a resolution in December asking the ICJ for an advisory opinion on the matter “on a priority basis and with the utmost urgency”.

The resolution, spearheaded by Norway, was adopted by a large majority.

The UN has asked judges to clarify Israel’s legal duties towards the UN and its agencies, international organisations or third-party states to “ensure and facilitate the unhindered provision of urgently needed supplies essential to the survival of the Palestinian civilian population”.

Israel strictly controls all inflows of international aid vital for the 2.4 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

It halted aid deliveries to Gaza on March 2, days before the collapse of a ceasefire that had significantly reduced hostilities after 15 months of war.

The UN estimates 500,000 Palestinians have been displaced since the two-month ceasefire ended in mid-March.

Israel resumed air bombardment on March 18, followed by renewed ground attacks.

This has triggered what the UN has described as “likely the worst” humanitarian crisis the occupied Palestinian territory has faced since the war started after the Hamas October 7, 2023, attack.

That attack resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people on the Israeli side, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Israel’s retaliatory military offensive has killed at least 52,243 people in Gaza since October 2023, also mostly civilians, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

The UN considers the ministry’s figures reliable.

Top UN court says Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territory are illegal

The Israeli government says the assault aims to force Hamas to free the remaining captives.

Hostages’ relatives have said it could “sacrifice” their loved ones.

Although the ICJ’s advisory opinions are not legally binding, the court believes they “carry great legal weight and moral authority”.

In July, the ICJ issued an advisory opinion confirming that Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories was “unlawful” and must end as soon as possible.

Gaza International Court of Justice Hamas Gaza Strip UN’s top court ICJ Gaza ceasefire Palestinian territory Hamas attack Israel Hamas conflict Gaza war Gaza hostages Israel Hamas ceasefire aid to Gaza Gaza truce talks Gaza peace talks Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar US Hamas talks

Comments

200 characters

Palestinian official tells ICJ Israel using aid blockage as ‘weapon of war’

Kohala Hydropower Project: Chinese co urges Pakistan govt to extend LoS

Canals project: PM Shehbaz summons CCI meeting today, says Sharjeel Memon

Pak-Afghan border: 17 more terrorists killed in sanitisation operation, says ISPR

US says in touch with Pakistan and India, urges work toward ‘responsible solution’

Intra-day update: Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Reko Diq project: Supernet to deliver internet, communication infrastructure

Pakistan, India exchange small arms fire across Kashmir border for fourth night

Rupee-dollar parity: Procuring dollars from market not a sustainable policy: Pasha

Exporters sound the alarm over highways closures in Sindh

Pakistan Navy repels Indian aircraft carrier deployed in Arabian Sea

Read more stories