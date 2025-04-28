AIRLINK 164.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-1.46%)
Life & Style

Cyndi Lauper, Chubby Checker chosen for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Reuters Published 28 Apr, 2025 02:13pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LOS ANGELES: “The Twist” singer Chubby Checker, pop star Cyndi Lauper and grunge rock band Soundgarden were among the acts chosen for induction this year into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest announced the 2025 inductees during the ABC singing competition show on Sunday.

Others selected for the Rock Hall in Cleveland included English rock group Bad Company, hip-hop act Outkast, rock and blues singer Joe Cocker and garage rock duo The White Stripes.

‘Grandpa robbers’ go on trial in Paris over Kim Kardashian jewel heist

The artists will be inducted during a ceremony that will stream live on Disney+ from Los Angeles on Nov. 8.

Inductees were chosen by fans and industry experts. Artists must have released their first recording at least 25 years ago to be eligible.

A singer and dancer, the now 83-year-old Checker was known for popularizing various dance styles including the twist and the limbo in the 1960s.

Bad Company came together in 1973 and recorded hits such as “Feel Like Makin’ Love” and the self-titled “Bad Company”.

British singer Cocker made the music charts with songs such as “You are So Beautiful” and “Up Where We Belong” with Jennifer Warnes, and was known for his legendary cover of The Beatles’ “With a Little Help from My Friends” performed at Woodstock.

Lauper, 71, stood out in the 1980s during the heyday of music videos with her colorful hair and outfits and upbeat songs such as “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.”

Soundgarden, part of the 1990s grunge rock scene in Seattle, was led by Chris Cornell, who died by suicide in 2017.

“Hey Ya!” band Outkast was formed in Atlanta by Big Boi and Andre 3000 in 1992. The White Stripes, from Detroit, led a resurgence of garage rock in the 2000s.

