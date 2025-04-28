India bans 16 Pakistani YouTube channels after Pahalgam attack

NEW DELHI: India launched a sweeping crackdown on social media on Monday, banning more than a dozen Pakistani YouTube channels for allegedly spreading “provocative” content following an attack in Occupied Kashmir.

The banned platforms include the YouTube channels of Pakistani news outlets Dawn, Samaa TV, ARY News, Bol News, Raftar, Geo News and Suno News.

Pakistan, India exchange small arms fire across Kashmir border for fourth night

The sites were blocked in India on Monday, with a message reading it was due to an “order from the government related to national security or public order”.

The Press Trust of India news agency, which listed 16 channels, cited a government statement claiming they were blocked for “disseminating provocative and communally sensitive content, false and misleading narratives and misinformation against India”.

The ban follows the deadly April 22 shooting that targeted tourists in Pahalgam in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Twenty-six men were killed in the attack, the worst on civilians in the contested region for a quarter of a century.

India has accused Pakistan of supporting “cross-border terrorism” but Islamabad has denied any role in the attack.

The information ministry also issued an advisory notice on Saturday calling on journalists and social media users to “exercise utmost responsibility” while reporting on matters “concerning defence and other security related operations”.

The advisory note, which cited previous cases of conflict with Pakistan including fighting in 1999 at Kargil, warned that “premature disclosure of sensitive information may inadvertently assist hostile elements and endanger operational effectiveness”.

US says in touch with Pakistan and India, urges work toward ‘responsible solution’

Indian social media accounts have also been awash with comments on the killings at Pahalgam, with hashtags including #WarWithPakistan and #FinishPakistan trending on social media platform X.