AIRLINK 165.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.1%)
BOP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
CNERGY 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 87.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.73%)
FCCL 44.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
FLYNG 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.47%)
HUBC 139.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUMNL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.91%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
KOSM 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
MLCF 68.80 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.99%)
OGDC 209.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-1.35%)
PACE 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PAEL 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.52%)
PIAHCLA 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
POWER 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.71%)
PPL 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.94%)
PRL 28.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.8%)
PTC 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.29%)
SEARL 86.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-2.9%)
SSGC 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.59%)
SYM 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.14%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
TPLP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
TRG 64.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
WAVESAPP 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.23%)
WTL 1.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
BR100 12,181 Decreased By -145.9 (-1.18%)
BR30 36,445 Decreased By -358.1 (-0.97%)
KSE100 115,379 Decreased By -89.9 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,499 Decreased By -63.6 (-0.18%)
Apr 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

ICRC director says ‘new inferno was unleashed’ with restart of Gaza war

AFP Published 28 Apr, 2025 12:38pm

DOHA: A “new inferno” has been unleashed on Gaza following the restart of war in the Palestinian territory, the director general of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said Monday.

“Gaza is experiencing and enduring… death, injury, multiple displacements, amputations, separation, disappearance, starvation and denial of aid and dignity on a massive scale, and just when the all important ceasefire led people to believe they had survived the worst, a new inferno was unleashed,” Pierre Krahenbuhl said.

“This includes the trauma of families of Israeli hostages who face a never ending nightmare, and of the families of Palestinian prisoners, over 400 aid workers and 1,000 health care workers have been killed in Gaza, including 36 from the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement,” he told the annual Global security forum in Doha.

“This horror and dehumanisation will haunt us for decades to come,” Krahenbuhl added.

A truce in the Israel-Hamas war, brokered by Qatar with Egypt and the United States, came into force on January 19, largely halting more than 15 months of fighting triggered by Palestinian Hamas group October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

The inital phase of the truce ended in early March, with the two sides unable to agree on the next steps. Israel resumed air and ground attacks across the Gaza Strip on March 18 after earlier halting the entry of aid.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza on Sunday raised its overall death toll to 52,243 people since the war began, after hundreds of missing people were confirmed dead.

Qatar PM sees some progress on Gaza truce

The Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Hamas group also abducted 251 people, 58 of whom are still held in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.

Israel says its renewed military campaign aims to force Hamas to free the remaining captives.

MENA Gaza Gaza Strip ICRC Gaza ceasefire Gaza war Gaza hostages Gaza truce talks Gaza peace talks Red Cross and Red Crescent

Comments

200 characters

ICRC director says ‘new inferno was unleashed’ with restart of Gaza war

Pakistan stocks open with strong buying spree, KSE-100 gains over 1,100 points

Canals project: PM Shehbaz summons CCI meeting today, says Sharjeel Memon

US says in touch with Pakistan and India, urges work toward ‘responsible solution’

Intra-day update: Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Reko Diq project: Supernet to deliver internet, communication infrastructure

Pakistan, India exchange small arms fire across Kashmir border for fourth night

Rupee-dollar parity: Procuring dollars from market not a sustainable policy: Pasha

Exporters sound the alarm over highways closures in Sindh

Pakistan Navy repels Indian aircraft carrier deployed in Arabian Sea

Revenue requirements of SSGC: Decision delayed by Ogra creates controversy

Read more stories