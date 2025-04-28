AIRLINK 165.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.1%)
BOP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
CNERGY 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 87.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.73%)
FCCL 44.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
FLYNG 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.47%)
HUBC 139.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUMNL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.91%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
KOSM 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
MLCF 68.80 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.99%)
OGDC 209.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-1.35%)
PACE 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PAEL 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.52%)
PIAHCLA 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
POWER 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.71%)
PPL 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.94%)
PRL 28.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.8%)
PTC 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.29%)
SEARL 86.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-2.9%)
SSGC 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.59%)
SYM 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.14%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
TPLP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
TRG 64.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
WAVESAPP 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.23%)
WTL 1.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
BR100 12,181 Decreased By -145.9 (-1.18%)
BR30 36,445 Decreased By -358.1 (-0.97%)
KSE100 115,379 Decreased By -89.9 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,499 Decreased By -63.6 (-0.18%)
Apr 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Casper makes it 2-0 to Ruud family after beating Korda in Madrid

Reuters Published 28 Apr, 2025 12:02pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Casper Ruud said gaining revenge for his family was on his mind during his win over Sebastian Korda at the Madrid Open on Sunday but the Norwegian could only grin sheepishly after learning his father Christian had actually beaten Petr Korda 26 years ago.

Christian Ruud defeated former world number two Petr Korda in their only meeting on the ATP Tour at the Miami Open in 1999, a stat which surprised world number 15.

“Honestly I thought he had lost to Petr before, so I was out here seeking revenge for the family, but this is an even better statistic for us,” he said after his 6-3 6-3 win on Sunday.

“We’ll try to keep it alive for as long as possible. It’s fun that you see certain situations like this where father and son have played and are doing well.

Djokovic hints at Madrid farewell after crashing out in second round

“I’m sure Sebi and I will play many more times in our career and I’ll try my best to keep him behind me but at some point I’m sure he’ll catch up or get a win over the Ruud family.”

Victory was Ruud’s 150th win on clay and the twice French Open runner-up will continue his preparations for the May 25-June 8 Grand Slam when he meets third-seeded American Taylor Fritz in the Madrid round of 16.

Sebastian Korda Casper Ruud Madrid Open

Comments

200 characters

Casper makes it 2-0 to Ruud family after beating Korda in Madrid

Pakistan stocks open with strong buying spree, KSE-100 gains over 1,100 points

Canals project: PM Shehbaz summons CCI meeting today, says Sharjeel Memon

US says in touch with Pakistan and India, urges work toward ‘responsible solution’

Intra-day update: Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Reko Diq project: Supernet to deliver internet, communication infrastructure

Pakistan, India exchange small arms fire across Kashmir border for fourth night

Rupee-dollar parity: Procuring dollars from market not a sustainable policy: Pasha

Exporters sound the alarm over highways closures in Sindh

Pakistan Navy repels Indian aircraft carrier deployed in Arabian Sea

Revenue requirements of SSGC: Decision delayed by Ogra creates controversy

Read more stories