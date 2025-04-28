AIRLINK 168.98 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.22%)
BOP 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.13%)
CNERGY 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
CPHL 88.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.25%)
FCCL 45.19 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.37%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
FLYNG 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
HUBC 141.25 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.33%)
HUMNL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.56%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
KOSM 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.46%)
MLCF 70.25 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (4.14%)
OGDC 213.14 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.36%)
PACE 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
PAEL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.39%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
PIBTL 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
POWER 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
PPL 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.49%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.48%)
PTC 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.41%)
SEARL 89.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
SSGC 39.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.73%)
SYM 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
TPLP 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
TRG 65.11 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.31%)
WAVESAPP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
YOUW 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,336 Increased By 9.8 (0.08%)
BR30 36,990 Increased By 187.2 (0.51%)
KSE100 116,602 Increased By 1133.1 (0.98%)
KSE30 35,942 Increased By 379.4 (1.07%)
Apr 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Toyota Industries shares poised to surge on potential buyout

Reuters Published 28 Apr, 2025 08:02am

TOKYO: Shares of Toyota Industries were set to surge on Monday after Japanese automaker Toyota said over the weekend it was exploring the possibility of investing in a potential buyout of the key parts supplier.

Toyota Industries shares remained untraded with a glut of buy orders on Monday.

The bid and ask indicated that their price was poised to hit the daily upper limit of 16,225 yen, a 23% jump on Friday’s closing price of 13,225 yen.

Such a rise would mark the stock’s biggest one-day jump in at least more than 40 years, according to LSEG data going back to early 1984.

On Saturday, Toyota said in a filing with the Tokyo stock exchange it was exploring various possibilities, including a partial investment, in Toyota Industries.

Toyota considers investing in potential $42 billion buyout of key supplier

Bloomberg News reported on Friday that Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda and his founding family have proposed acquiring Toyota Industries in a potential 6 trillion yen ($42 billion) deal.

In a statement released Saturday, Toyota Industries confirmed it had received proposals about going private through a special purpose company but it denied receiving a buyout offer from the Toyota chairman or the Toyota group.

Toyota Toyota Industries

Comments

200 characters

Toyota Industries shares poised to surge on potential buyout

US says in touch with Pakistan and India, urges work toward ‘responsible solution’

MoF tells PD: Power sector subsidies tied to fiscal space

Rupee-dollar parity: Procuring dollars from market not a sustainable policy: Pasha

Exporters sound the alarm over highways closures in Sindh

Dar discusses regional situation with UK FM

Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to peace

Navy repels Indian aircraft carrier deployed in Arabian Sea

Pak-Afghan border: 54 militants killed in single engagement

Revenue requirements of SSGC: Decision delayed by Ogra creates controversy

Pakistan to host first DFDI Forum tomorrow

Read more stories