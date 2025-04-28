AIRLINK 164.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.41%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.22%)
CNERGY 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.58%)
CPHL 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.67 (-5.25%)
FCCL 42.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.61%)
FFL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.83%)
FLYNG 28.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.43%)
HUBC 137.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.86%)
KOSM 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.38%)
MLCF 66.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.47%)
OGDC 208.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.37 (-2.06%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.42%)
PAEL 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-5.44%)
PIAHCLA 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.23%)
POWER 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.93%)
PPL 160.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-2.32%)
PRL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-5.13%)
PTC 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.79%)
SEARL 83.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.26 (-5.91%)
SSGC 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.84%)
SYM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
TPLP 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.48%)
TRG 62.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.69%)
WAVESAPP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.25%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
YOUW 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.11%)
BR100 12,012 Decreased By -314.6 (-2.55%)
BR30 35,723 Decreased By -1079.9 (-2.93%)
KSE100 114,064 Decreased By -1405.5 (-1.22%)
KSE30 35,034 Decreased By -529 (-1.49%)
Apr 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices stable amid economic uncertainty, OPEC+ supply fears

Reuters Published April 28, 2025 Updated April 28, 2025 05:47pm

LONDON: Oil prices were stable on Monday as investors weighed up uncertainty over trade talks between the U.S. and China, clouding the outlook for global growth and fuel demand, as well as the prospect of OPEC+ raising supply.

Brent crude futures were down 15 cents, or 0.22%, at $66.72 a barrel, as of 1204 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude shed 16 cents, or 0.25%, to $62.86 a barrel.

Brent futures rose marginally in the previous two sessions, but nonetheless marked a week-on-week decrease of over 1% on Friday on concerns about the impact of tariffs on the global economy.

The U.S.-China trade war is dominating investor sentiment in moving oil prices, said analyst John Evans of brokerage PVM, superseding nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran and discord within the OPEC+ coalition.

Markets have been rocked by conflicting signals from U.S. President Donald Trump and Beijing over what progress was being made to de-escalate a trade war that threatens to sap global growth.

Oil prices drop on tariff worry and rising supplies

In the latest comment from Washington, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday did not back Trump’s assertion that negotiations with China were under way. Earlier, Beijing denied any talks were taking place.

Some members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, known as OPEC+, are expected to suggest that the group accelerates oil output hikes for a second consecutive month when they meet on May 5.

“Sentiment has turned more bearish since our forecast last month with OPEC+’s more aggressive unwind – and accompanying doubts about unity within the cartel – the key change,” said BNP Paribas analyst Aldo Spanjer in a note.

BNP Paribas expects Brent in the high $60s per barrel in the second quarter of this year, the note said.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said he remained “extremely cautious” about the success of the negotiations, as nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Oman which continue this week.

In Iran, a powerful explosion at its biggest port of Bandar Abbas has killed at least 40, with more than 1,200 people injured, state media reported on Sunday.

OPEC+ OPEC Oil prices Sinopec WTI Brent crude oil WTI crude US WTI crude

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices stable amid economic uncertainty, OPEC+ supply fears

Pakistan stocks retreat after positive start, KSE-100 Index closes over 1,400 points lower

Kohala Hydropower Project: Chinese co urges Pakistan govt to extend LoS

China urges India, Pakistan to ‘exercise restraint’ over Kashmir

Canals project: PM Shehbaz summons CCI meeting today, says Sharjeel Memon

Pak-Afghan border: 17 more terrorists killed in sanitisation operation, says ISPR

Seven killed, 17 injured in South Waziristan explosion

Fuel truck explosion in Nushki leaves 50 injured

US says in touch with Pakistan and India, urges work toward ‘responsible solution’

Pakistan rupee posts marginal decline against US dollar

Reko Diq project: Supernet to deliver internet, communication infrastructure

Read more stories