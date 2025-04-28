AIRLINK 164.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-1.46%)
BOP 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.63%)
CNERGY 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.73%)
CPHL 84.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.62 (-5.2%)
FCCL 42.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-4.28%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.31%)
FLYNG 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
HUBC 137.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.49%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
KOSM 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.29%)
MLCF 66.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.79%)
OGDC 207.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.38 (-2.06%)
PACE 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.97%)
PAEL 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-6.12%)
PIAHCLA 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-5.55%)
POWER 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-7.49%)
PPL 160.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-2.1%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-6.49%)
PTC 20.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-4.6%)
SEARL 82.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.59 (-7.41%)
SSGC 38.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-6.03%)
SYM 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TELE 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
TPLP 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.61%)
TRG 62.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-3.07%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.93%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
YOUW 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.11%)
BR100 12,012 Decreased By -314.6 (-2.55%)
BR30 35,723 Decreased By -1079.9 (-2.93%)
KSE100 113,972 Decreased By -1497.3 (-1.3%)
KSE30 34,978 Decreased By -585 (-1.64%)
Apr 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices edge higher amid economic uncertainty, OPEC+ supply fears

Reuters Published April 28, 2025 Updated April 28, 2025 03:09pm

NEW DELHI: Oil prices inched higher on Monday though remained dogged by uncertainty over trade talks between the US and China, clouding the outlook for global growth and fuel demand, while the prospect of OPEC+ raising supply cast more gloom.

Brent crude futures were up 21 cents, or 0.3%, at $67.08 a barrel, as of 0742 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 24 cents, or 0.4%, to $63.26 a barrel.

Both benchmarks nudged higher for a third session.

“Absence of news is pushing oil prices modestly higher as traders are positioned short ahead of potential increased OPEC+ supply from the May 5 meeting and a significant production boost in the USA,” Michael McCarthy, chief executive officer of online trading platform Moomoo Australia.

Some members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, known as OPEC+, are expected to suggest that the group accelerates oil output hikes for a second consecutive month when they meet on May 5.

Expectations of oversupply and concerns about the impact of tariffs on the global economy caused Brent and WTI to fall by more than 1% last week.

The market has been rocked by conflicting signals from US President Donald Trump and Beijing over what progress was being made to de-escalate a trade war that threatens to sap global growth.

“Market players will remain on the lookout for a thaw in the US-China trade war as an opportunity to buy,” said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights.

In the latest comment from Washington, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday did not back Trump’s assertion that negotiations with China were under way. Earlier, Beijing denied any talks were taking place.

Oil prices drop on tariff worry and rising supplies

Many participants in the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Spring Meetings said Trump’s administration was still conflicted in its demands from trading partners hit with his sweeping tariffs.

Investors are also watching nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Oman which continue this week. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said he remained “extremely cautious” about the success of the negotiations.

In Iran, a powerful explosion at its biggest port of Bandar Abbas has killed at least 40, with more than 1,200 people injured, state media reported on Sunday.

On Sunday, top officials in the Trump administration pressed Russia and Ukraine to make headway on a peace deal following a one-on-one meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the Vatican a day earlier.

OPEC+ OPEC Oil prices Sinopec WTI Brent crude oil WTI crude US WTI crude

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices edge higher amid economic uncertainty, OPEC+ supply fears

Kohala Hydropower Project: Chinese co urges Pakistan govt to extend LoS

Canals project: PM Shehbaz summons CCI meeting today, says Sharjeel Memon

Pak-Afghan border: 17 more terrorists killed in sanitisation operation, says ISPR

US says in touch with Pakistan and India, urges work toward ‘responsible solution’

Intra-day update: Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Reko Diq project: Supernet to deliver internet, communication infrastructure

Pakistan, India exchange small arms fire across Kashmir border for fourth night

Rupee-dollar parity: Procuring dollars from market not a sustainable policy: Pasha

Exporters sound the alarm over highways closures in Sindh

Pakistan Navy repels Indian aircraft carrier deployed in Arabian Sea

Read more stories