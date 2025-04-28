AIRLINK 169.00 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.23%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-28

Lahore-Pindi bullet train: Working group formed for feasibility study, timeline

INP Published April 28, 2025 Updated April 28, 2025 07:38am

LAHORE: A working group has been constituted to prepare the feasibility study and timeline for the proposed bullet train between Lahore and Rawalpindi, following the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The development was disclosed during a meeting jointly chaired by Federal Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi and Punjab’s Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb on Sunday.

The working group includes Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan, Chief Minister’s Advisor Shahid Tarrar, Chairman Railways, and CEO Railways. They have been tasked with drafting the feasibility report and setting a timeline for the project, which aims to revolutionize intercity travel in Punjab.

Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb will present the working group's proposals to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif next week. This was the first official meeting held to implement the Chief Minister’s vision of providing modern and efficient travel facilities to the public through rail transport.

According to initial plans, the bullet train will cut travel time between Lahore and Rawalpindi to just two and a half hours.

New rail routes will also be explored to support the project. Railway officials provided a comprehensive briefing on the existing rail network and track conditions during the session.

Speaking at the meeting, Maryam Aurangzeb said that the bullet train project would fulfill another promise made by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and current Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to the people of Pakistan. "Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif envisions providing the fastest and most comfortable travel options to the public. Her goal is to modernize train services, making them a true public utility," she said.

Aurangzeb added that, on the CM's instructions, the upgradation of Lahore and Rawalpindi railway stations is also part of the broader modernization plan. Additionally, efforts will be made to beautify the Lahore-Rawalpindi rail corridor in collaboration with the Punjab Tourism Department.

The meeting was also attended via video link by Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan, Transport Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, and Planning and Development Secretary Asif Tufail.

