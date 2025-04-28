Sherpao rejects proposed KP Mines and Minerals Bill

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao rejected the proposed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mines and Minerals Bill 2025, stating that this controversial bill was against the spirit of the Constitution and the 18th Amendment.

Aftab Sherpao stated this while speaking at a meeting of QWP Lower Dir office-bearers at Watan Kor.

The party chairman said that some elements were out to capture the resources of the province, adding that QWP would go to any extent to protest against the passage of this controversial legislation.

Aftab Sherpao said that the Centre had no right to control the resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Criticizing the leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said that they were only interested in securing the release of Imran Khan from jail.

However, he maintained that the PTI should follow due legal process instead of indulging in protests and wasting the provincial resources on staging political rallies.

He said that law and order had deteriorated to the extent in the southern districts that even the government employees could not travel freely.

He said the federal and provincial governments were spending millions of rupees on useless advertisements, adding that this practice should be stopped.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was also not getting its due share of water under the Water Apportionment Accord 1991.

About the recent increase in remittances, the QWP said that most of the money had been sent by the Pakhtuns working in the Gulf States, which negated Imran Khan’s claim of stopping remittances and it served as vote of no confidence against him.

Aftab Sherpao said that India made baseless allegations against Pakistan over Pahalgam attack.

He said India was trying to divert attention from its security failure in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack by suspending the Indus Water Treaty.

He said Pakistan was capable of giving a befitting reply to India in case of any misadventure.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025