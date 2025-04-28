AIRLINK 169.16 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (1.33%)
BOP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
CNERGY 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
CPHL 88.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.41%)
FCCL 45.17 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.32%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.04%)
FLYNG 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
HUBC 140.76 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (0.98%)
HUMNL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.56%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
KOSM 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
MLCF 69.60 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (3.17%)
OGDC 213.48 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.52%)
PACE 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PAEL 43.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.71%)
PIAHCLA 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
PIBTL 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
POWER 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.77%)
PPL 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.64%)
PRL 29.53 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.41%)
PTC 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
SEARL 89.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
SSGC 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.7%)
SYM 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
TELE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
TPLP 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TRG 65.13 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
YOUW 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
BR100 12,339 Increased By 12.1 (0.1%)
BR30 37,011 Increased By 207.7 (0.56%)
KSE100 116,631 Increased By 1162.1 (1.01%)
KSE30 35,932 Increased By 369.3 (1.04%)
Apr 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-28

Naqvi assures security to foreign investors

NNI Published April 28, 2025 Updated April 28, 2025 07:22am

LAHORE: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday assured a delegation of foreign investors that the government would provide them protection, the interior ministry said, amid surging militant attacks in the country.

Naqvi met a delegation of foreign investors on Sunday in Lahore, the interior ministry statement said, in a meeting where both sides discussed measures taken to ensure investors’ protection and to secure their investments.

“Pakistan is a safe country for all kinds of investment,” the statement said. “The protection of investors investing in Pakistan is the top priority of our government.”

The interior ministry said Naqvi noted the delegation’s suggestions and assured them of all possible cooperation.

“We have taken serious notice of attacks by certain miscreants, and legal action is being taken against the culprits,” the statement said.

Naqvi said the government has prepared a strategy to prevent such incidents in the future, Mohsin Naqvi.

The statement said that the delegation thanked Naqvi for his assurances in resolving their concerns.

foreign investors investments investments in Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi

Comments

200 characters

Naqvi assures security to foreign investors

US says in touch with Pakistan and India, urges work toward ‘responsible solution’

MoF tells PD: Power sector subsidies tied to fiscal space

Rupee-dollar parity: Procuring dollars from market not a sustainable policy: Pasha

Exporters sound the alarm over highways closures in Sindh

Dar discusses regional situation with UK FM

Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to peace

Navy repels Indian aircraft carrier deployed in Arabian Sea

Pak-Afghan border: 54 militants killed in single engagement

Revenue requirements of SSGC: Decision delayed by Ogra creates controversy

Pakistan to host first DFDI Forum tomorrow

Read more stories