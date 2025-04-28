Naqvi assures security to foreign investors

LAHORE: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday assured a delegation of foreign investors that the government would provide them protection, the interior ministry said, amid surging militant attacks in the country.

Naqvi met a delegation of foreign investors on Sunday in Lahore, the interior ministry statement said, in a meeting where both sides discussed measures taken to ensure investors’ protection and to secure their investments.

“Pakistan is a safe country for all kinds of investment,” the statement said. “The protection of investors investing in Pakistan is the top priority of our government.”

The interior ministry said Naqvi noted the delegation’s suggestions and assured them of all possible cooperation.

“We have taken serious notice of attacks by certain miscreants, and legal action is being taken against the culprits,” the statement said.

Naqvi said the government has prepared a strategy to prevent such incidents in the future, Mohsin Naqvi.

The statement said that the delegation thanked Naqvi for his assurances in resolving their concerns.