Pakistan

Lawyers' sit-ins paralyse transport between Sindh, Punjab

NNI Published April 28, 2025 Updated April 28, 2025 07:28am

SUKKUR: Lawyers' protests against the project to draw canals from the Indus River continue across various parts of Sindh, entering the tenth day at the Babarlou Bypass in Khairpur.

The ongoing sit-ins at Babarlou Bypass and other key locations have completely suspended goods transport between Sindh and Punjab, stranding numerous trucks and trailers loaded with food items and essential goods.

Transporters have reported facing severe difficulties due to the intense heat, with perishable goods in the vehicles beginning to spoil.

Meanwhile, Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar has appealed to the protestors to end the sit-in at Babarlou Bypass, citing the hardships caused to people across the country.

The minister further clarified that the use of force against protestors was not in consideration.

