KPTMA urges CM to safeguard provincial industries

Recorder Report Published April 28, 2025

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association (KPTMA) has urgently appealed to Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur to address critical issues that are severely threatening the province’s industrial sector.

In a formal communication to the Honourable Chief Minister, KPTMA expressed deep concern over the recent Off-Grid (Captive Power Plants) Levy Ordinance 2025, which imposes an additional Rs. 791 per MMBTU on captive power consumers. This unprecedented levy has escalated the cost of natural gas to an unsustainable Rs. 4,291 per MMBTU, effectively undermining Article 158 of the Constitution, which guarantees priority access to locally produced gas for gas-producing provinces like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said in a press release here on Sunday.

KPTMA highlighted that this drastic increase is eroding the province’s last remaining industrial advantage—affordable, locally sourced energy. The imposition of these soaring costs is forcing mills to shut down, causing widespread job losses, and discouraging potential investment in the region.

In addition, the Association raised concerns over the suspension of the 148 MW powers bidding process by PEDO, which has left industries without access to alternative, more affordable energy sources, exacerbating the energy crisis faced by local businesses.

Chairman KPTMA, Sikandar Kuli Khan Khattak, urged the Honourable Chief Minister to convene an urgent meeting with key stakeholders, including the Chief Secretary, CEO of PEDO, and Ministers for Energy and Industries, to swiftly address these challenges and implement corrective measures.

KPTMA remains confident that under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Gandapur, immediate steps will be taken to protect the province’s industrial sector and ensure the livelihoods of thousands of workers who depend on its stability.

