Pakistan

Indian extremists attack Pakistani High Commission in London

NNI Published April 28, 2025 Updated April 28, 2025 10:57am

LONDON: Indians attacked and damaged the building of Pakistani High Commission in the British capital London on Sunday a day after a violent protest. The attackers broke the windows of the High Commission building after throwing saffron paint, a symbol of Hindu religion, on the walls which are white and the plaque.

Indian nationals have been staging protest rallies in front of Pakistani High Commission for the last two days. On Saturday, the London police arrested two protesters for resorting to violence during a protest.

India has been blaming Pakistan for a terrorists attack in its occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam area on Tuesday in which 26 tourists were shot dead. Pakistan denied the charge.

IIOJK Pakistani High Commissioner in UK Pahalgam incident

