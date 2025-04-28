AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
CNERGY 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.13%)
CPHL 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.02%)
FCCL 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.48%)
FFL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
FLYNG 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.43%)
HUBC 139.39 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.03%)
HUMNL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.94%)
KOSM 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
MLCF 67.46 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (4.12%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.32%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.49%)
PAEL 44.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.58%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
POWER 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.18%)
PPL 164.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.41%)
PRL 29.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.05%)
PTC 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
SEARL 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.64%)
SSGC 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.36%)
SYM 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
TPLP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.35%)
TRG 64.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
BR100 12,327 Increased By 71.3 (0.58%)
BR30 36,803 Increased By 80.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 115,469 Increased By 449.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,563 Increased By 234.3 (0.66%)
Apr 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-28

FTSE 100 marks longest winning streak in eight years

Reuters Published 28 Apr, 2025 05:47am

LONDON: British stocks rose on Friday, propelling the FTSE 100 to its longest winning streak in eight years, as markets responded positively to signs of easing tensions in the US-China trade dispute.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index added 0.09%, extending its winning streak to 10 consecutive sessions and securing its second straight week of gains.

Meanwhile, the domestically focused FTSE 250 midcap index rose 0.5%, marking its third consecutive weekly advance.

China has exempted some US imports from its 125% tariffs and is asking firms to identify critical goods they need levy-free, according to businesses notified, in the clearest sign yet of Beijing’s concerns about the trade war’s economic fallout.

However, caution remained in markets after the publication of a Time magazine interview in which US President Donald Trump said high tariffs on foreign imports a year from now would represent “total victory”.

Separately, British retail sales unexpectedly rose 0.4% in March, capping the strongest quarter since 2021. But this economic bright spot appears temporary as consumer confidence fell in April to its lowest level since late 2023 amid rising energy costs.

Outlook statements this month from major British retailers have also been downbeat.

On the stock indexes, the aerospace and defence sector emerged as the leading performer, climbing 1.7%. Engineering firm Babcock International Group advanced 1.5% and was among the FTSE 100’s top gainers after forecasting annual operating profit above market estimates.

Conversely, shares of Mobico Group plummeted 40.9%, making it the midcap index’s worst performer, after announcing the sale of its US school bus business for a lower-than-expected $608 million and projecting 2024 earnings at the bottom end of its guidance range.

The personal care and grocery stores index retreated 1.7% with Marks & Spencer dropping 2.2% as the retailer had paused orders via its UK & Ireland websites and apps on Friday following a reported cyber attack earlier this week.

FTSE FTSE index

Comments

200 characters

FTSE 100 marks longest winning streak in eight years

MoF tells PD: Power sector subsidies tied to fiscal space

Rupee-dollar parity: Procuring dollars from market not a sustainable policy: Pasha

Exporters sound the alarm over highways closures in Sindh

Dar discusses regional situation with UK FM

Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to peace

Navy repels Indian aircraft carrier deployed in Arabian Sea

Pak-Afghan border: 54 militants killed in single engagement

Revenue requirements of SSGC: Decision delayed by Ogra creates controversy

Pakistan to host first DFDI Forum tomorrow

Eight appeals: President rejects CTO Islamabad’s stance

Read more stories