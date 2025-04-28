Houthis say two killed in US strikes on Sanaa

SANAA: Houthi media said on Sunday that overnight strikes on Yemen’s capital Sanaa attributed to the United States had killed two people and wounded several others.

“Two people were killed and another injured after the American enemy targeted a house” in a neighborhood in south Sanaa, the Iran-backed rebels’ official Saba news agency said.

“Nine others were injured, including two women and three children, in the American aggression on a residential area in the west of Al-Rawda,” another district of the Yemeni capital, according to the same source.

On Saturday evening, the AFP correspondent in Sanaa reported hearing violent explosions.

The Houthis, who control large parts of war-torn Yemen, also reported strikes in other parts of the country, including their stronghold Saada in the north.

They said the fuel port of Ras Issa in the western Hodeida region — where they reported 80 people killed in strikes just over a week ago — had also been hit.