Three young cardiologists from Karachi bag top research grants

Recorder Report Published 28 Apr, 2025 05:47am

ISLAMABAD: In a major achievement for young medical talent, three cardiologists from Karachi’s premier healthcare institutions earned top research grants at the Grand Finale of the “Shark Tank Interventional Cardiology” competition, a highlight of the Pak Live 2025 conference held here on Sunday.

The Pak Live 2025 conference, organised by the Pakistan Society of Interventional Cardiology (PSIC), wrapped up here, with hundreds of cardiologists from Pakistan and abroad participating both in person and online.

Dr Jamshed Ali of Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) clinched the top award, receiving a Rs. 300,000 grant for his research proposal in the field of interventional cardiology. Meanwhile, D. Mishal Zehra from Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) Karachi and Dr Poonam Bai from the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Karachi secured the second and third prizes, winning grants of Rs.200,000 and Rs.100,000, respectively.

The Shark Tank Interventional Cardiology competition, a collaboration between the PharmEvo Research Forum (PRF) and PSIC, is designed to spark innovation among early-career cardiologists. Modelled after the entrepreneurial “Shark Tank” format, it challenges young doctors to pitch their research proposals to a panel of senior cardiology experts, aiming to cultivate indigenous research and improve evidence-based care.

This year’s edition saw an overwhelming response, with 30 research proposals submitted from 17 institutes nationwide. After a competitive evaluation process led by judges from the Pakistan Institute of Interventional Cardiology, 10 proposals made it to the final round.

Addressing the award ceremony, Prof. Dr Nauman Naseer, Vice President and Academic Committee Chairman of PSIC, stressed the urgency of advancing research to strengthen patient care in Pakistan. “PSIC has consistently encouraged research activities to address the scarcity of local data necessary for evidence-based decisions,” he said. “Our partnership with the PharmEvo Research Forum enables us to support the next generation of researchers through grants and mentorship.”

Prof Nauman expressed optimism that the selected research projects would lead to innovations in techniques and treatment outcomes for cardiac patients across Pakistan.

Speaking at the event, Abdus Samad, Director of Marketing and Sales at PharmEvo, reaffirmed the company’s dedication to nurturing a culture of scientific inquiry and ethical healthcare promotion. “At PharmEvo, we see ethical promotion not just as marketing but also as contributing to education and research that ultimately benefits patient care.”

Pak Live organiser and renowned cardiologist Prof Dr Bashir Hanif also praised the role of the conference in promoting education. “Through initiatives like Pak Live, we open learning avenues for young doctors nationwide,” he said, adding that live demonstrations of interventional procedures were organized to enhance practical training for future cardiologists.

