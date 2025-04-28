AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
CNERGY 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.13%)
CPHL 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.02%)
FCCL 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.48%)
FFL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
FLYNG 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.43%)
HUBC 139.39 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.03%)
HUMNL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.94%)
KOSM 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
MLCF 67.46 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (4.12%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.32%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.49%)
PAEL 44.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.58%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
POWER 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.18%)
PPL 164.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.41%)
PRL 29.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.05%)
PTC 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
SEARL 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.64%)
SSGC 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.36%)
SYM 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
TPLP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.35%)
TRG 64.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
BR100 12,327 Increased By 71.3 (0.58%)
BR30 36,803 Increased By 80.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 115,469 Increased By 449.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,563 Increased By 234.3 (0.66%)
Apr 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-28

Experts suggest continuation of hybrid maize in Pakistan

Recorder Report Published 28 Apr, 2025 05:47am

ISLAMABAD: Experts have strongly suggested continuation of hybrid maize which is abundantly being produced in the country as per domestic and export requirements.

A group of experts gathered to discuss the impact of genetically modified maize crop on Pakistan.

Among others, an expert Khan Faraz informed media that progress in maize production over the years have given Pakistan a distinction in achieving one of the biggest per acre yield across South Asia.

Certain stakeholders in seed businesses have strongly opposed the introduction of genetically modified maize commercial cultivation, being an edible crop.

It is in the best interest of the consumers and farmers that the country continues with hybrid maize, he said.

Expert said that country’s maize exports have experienced a substantial surge. This growth is attributed to a bumper harvest and decreased domestic poultry feed demand, resulting in a significant exportable surplus at competitive prices.

Key export destinations include Vietnam, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka. Besides its increasing popularity as a substitute grain, maize also plays a critical role in meeting global food, feed, and industrial demands, with its market witnessing steady growth worldwide.

Other experts opined that the demand for maize has increased as a versatile ingredient in various food products, allowing maize producers to boost their agricultural produce and increase their market share.

They stated that increasing demand for maize food, animal feed, and industrial applications is fueled by the expanding livestock sector, rising disposable incomes, and a growing preference for processed foods.

Since Pakistan, being an agricultural economy, needs to empower the farmer by providing highly efficient modern infrastructure, including warehousing, integrated technology, and a seamless supply chain. Adherence to international quality and safety standards will enhance the credibility of Pakistani maize in global markets, experts added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

export domestic hybrid maize

Comments

200 characters

Experts suggest continuation of hybrid maize in Pakistan

MoF tells PD: Power sector subsidies tied to fiscal space

Rupee-dollar parity: Procuring dollars from market not a sustainable policy: Pasha

Exporters sound the alarm over highways closures in Sindh

Dar discusses regional situation with UK FM

Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to peace

Navy repels Indian aircraft carrier deployed in Arabian Sea

Pak-Afghan border: 54 militants killed in single engagement

Revenue requirements of SSGC: Decision delayed by Ogra creates controversy

Pakistan to host first DFDI Forum tomorrow

Eight appeals: President rejects CTO Islamabad’s stance

Read more stories