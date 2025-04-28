Experts suggest continuation of hybrid maize in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Experts have strongly suggested continuation of hybrid maize which is abundantly being produced in the country as per domestic and export requirements.

A group of experts gathered to discuss the impact of genetically modified maize crop on Pakistan.

Among others, an expert Khan Faraz informed media that progress in maize production over the years have given Pakistan a distinction in achieving one of the biggest per acre yield across South Asia.

Certain stakeholders in seed businesses have strongly opposed the introduction of genetically modified maize commercial cultivation, being an edible crop.

It is in the best interest of the consumers and farmers that the country continues with hybrid maize, he said.

Expert said that country’s maize exports have experienced a substantial surge. This growth is attributed to a bumper harvest and decreased domestic poultry feed demand, resulting in a significant exportable surplus at competitive prices.

Key export destinations include Vietnam, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka. Besides its increasing popularity as a substitute grain, maize also plays a critical role in meeting global food, feed, and industrial demands, with its market witnessing steady growth worldwide.

Other experts opined that the demand for maize has increased as a versatile ingredient in various food products, allowing maize producers to boost their agricultural produce and increase their market share.

They stated that increasing demand for maize food, animal feed, and industrial applications is fueled by the expanding livestock sector, rising disposable incomes, and a growing preference for processed foods.

Since Pakistan, being an agricultural economy, needs to empower the farmer by providing highly efficient modern infrastructure, including warehousing, integrated technology, and a seamless supply chain. Adherence to international quality and safety standards will enhance the credibility of Pakistani maize in global markets, experts added.

