Digital technology, online trade: Punjab making rapid strides, says CM

LAHORE: “Punjab is moving ahead rapidly in digital technology and online trade,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in a meeting with a high-level delegation of World Liberty Organisation, an organisation backed by US President Donald Trump. The delegation included Zarry Folkman, Zarry Witkoff and Chase Hero. Bilal Bin Saqib, head of Pakistan Crypto Council, also attended the meeting.

Chief Minister spoke on the matters related to blockchain innovations, tokenization, real world assets and stable applications. She also discussed a plan to promote blockchain technology in Punjab.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviewed tokenization of real assets, including minerals, agriculture, and Pakistan’s vast natural resources. She also discussed on the implementation of a stable coin solution for transparency, better performance and security in digital transactions. She emphasized on the need for a better framework for remittances, financial transactions and global trade, and agreed to integrate Pakistan’s economic and financial system with a decentralized financial model.

She appreciated innovative economic ideas of World Liberty Organization’s delegation. She expressed her commitment to make Punjab a regional leader in digital innovation. She briefed the delegation about Punjab government’s digital and technological advancements and financial partnerships.

